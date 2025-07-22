Amy DeBusk Home Loans Guides California Homeowners Through New Foreclosure Protections in 2025

With California’s AB 2424 introducing stricter foreclosure notification rules, Amy DeBusk Home Loans offers expert guidance to protect homeowners statewide.

As California implements new foreclosure protections under AB 2424, effective January 1, 2025, Amy DeBusk Home Loans, a premier mortgage broker, is stepping up to help homeowners across the state understand and navigate these changes. Based in Roseville, the company leverages over 20 years of expertise to ensure clients are informed and supported.

New Foreclosure Protections Under AB 2424

Signed into law on September 20, 2024, AB 2424 introduces significant foreclosure notification and sale requirements for mortgage lenders in California. The law mandates that lenders notify defaulting borrowers about third-party assistance options, such as involving a family member or HUD-certified housing counselor, to help avoid foreclosure. It also requires written disclosures before signing a mortgage or deed of trust, enhancing borrower protections (Consumer Finance and Fintech Blog, 2024).

Expert Guidance for California Homeowners

Amy DeBusk Home Loans is committed to educating clients about these new regulations. Amy DeBusk, NMLS 281056, stated, “AB 2424 empowers homeowners with greater transparency and support during challenging times. Our team is here to guide Californians through these protections, ensuring they have the resources to stay in their homes.” The company connects clients with trusted resources, including HUD-certified housing counselors, to explore foreclosure prevention options.

Why This Matters for California

California’s housing market remains challenging, with high mortgage rates and economic pressures impacting homeowners. The California Association of Realtors notes that only 16% of Californians could afford a median-priced home in 2024, underscoring the need for robust protections like AB 2424. Amy DeBusk Home Loans specializes in FHA, VA, and first-time homebuyer loans, offering tailored solutions to help clients navigate financial hurdles.

Trusted Mortgage Expertise Statewide

From their Roseville base, Amy DeBusk Home Loans serves clients across California, providing personalized advice on mortgage options and foreclosure prevention. Their reputation as a leading mortgage broker is built on a client-first approach, ensuring homeowners understand their rights under new laws like AB 2424.

Act Now to Stay Informed

Homeowners facing financial challenges should act quickly to understand their rights under AB 2424. Contact Amy DeBusk Home Loans to explore foreclosure prevention options or learn about mortgage solutions. Visit amydebuskhomeloans.com or their Google Business Profile to connect with their team today.

About Amy DeBusk Home Loans

Amy DeBusk Home Loans, headquartered in Roseville, CA, is a trusted mortgage lender specializing in FHA, VA, and first-time homebuyer loans. With over 20 years of experience, the company serves clients across California, offering expert guidance and personalized service. Learn more at amydebuskhomeloans.com.

Media Contact

Compliance Note

Amy DeBusk NMLS 281056

SOURCE: Amy DeBusk Home Loans

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire