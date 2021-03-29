Five Jeunesse Products Shortlisted in 2021 Pure Beauty Awards

LAKE MARY, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Finalists have been announced in the 2021 Pure Beauty Global Awards, and five Jeunesse® products are among those shortlisted.





The Jeunesse products honored are:

Nearly 800 products from 42 countries were submitted for consideration by the Cosmetics Business editorial team. The complete list of finalists is featured in the March edition of Pure Beauty magazine. Winners will be revealed at a live virtual awards ceremony on May 12.

“We are thrilled to see a selection of our newest products shortlisted in the 2021 Pure Beauty Global Awards and thank the editorial team for their consideration,” said Jeunesse Chief Visionary Officer Scott Lewis. “Throughout 2020, we continued to invest in developing innovative products, rolling out 20 new products. For five of them to be honored in several categories is a gratifying testament to our product development team and our commitment to providing the latest cutting-edge products for our customers and Distributors around the world.”

The selected products all contain innovative ingredients. The E·VŌK Fragrances employ the science of phytoncides — protective organic substances emitted by plants and trees that have the power to foster a sense of well-being through scent. The Jeunesse Spa Botanicals Body Bars harness the restorative powers of botanicals. Knowing that true Beauty Starts From Within™, Naära provides an inside-out approach to skin care. Developed by an award-winning dentist, DIMND Sensitive & Whitening Toothpaste safely and effectively cleans and whitens teeth without the use of hydrogen peroxide, SLS, triclosan or parabens.

About Jeunesse

Jeunesse is a global direct selling company with a mission to positively impact the world by helping people look and feel young while empowering them to unleash their potential. The company’s exclusive skin care and nutritional products form a comprehensive Y.E.S. Youth Enhancement System™. With multilingual customer service, a back office network and a global enrollment system, Jeunesse utilizes a cutting-edge, global platform to share innovative products, training, and support through more than 34 fully operational offices to markets in more than 145 countries. Learn more at JeunesseGlobal.com.

