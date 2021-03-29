Veteran Technology Banker Joins Happify Health as CFO

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Happify Health, a global digital therapeutics platform focused on improving mental and physical health, today announced the appointment of Goldman Sachs technology banker, Bilal Khan, as Chief Financial Officer. In this newly-created role, Khan will be critical to key strategic decisions alongside managing the finance organization at Happify Health as it continues its expansion in the U.S. and abroad. Khan will report directly to Tomer Ben-Kiki, Co-Founder and CEO at Happify Health, and will sit on the leadership team.





“As we accelerate growth after recently announcing a $73M Series D capital raise, we will look to leverage Bilal’s expertise and deep knowledge of the digital healthcare market to guide and strengthen our strategy, and are thrilled to welcome him to the team,” said Tomer Ben-Kiki, Co-Founder and CEO at Happify Health. “Bilal’s broad understanding of the digital healthcare industry will help drive the momentum of the Happify Health business as we scale our digital therapeutics and care delivery businesses both in the U.S. and globally.”

“Happify Health is reshaping how we think about mental and physical health by empowering patients to tackle their chronic healthcare conditions through highly engaging software solutions. To do this, the Company has built an extensive technology platform that is paired with unrivaled patient insights and designed to be delivered at scale through a collaborative approach with healthcare incumbents,” said Bilal Khan. “While on the surface, Happify Health is deploying a Care Delivery solution for employers and payors, the platform has a much deeper opportunity to change the way we think about delivering drug therapy to patients. What excites me the most is the opportunity to pair Happify Health’s digital therapeutic solutions with existing drug therapies to meaningfully improve the lives of patients. I am excited to partner with the leadership team as we continue to write the next chapter of Happify Health’s exciting journey.”

Before joining Happify Health, Bilal Khan was a Senior Vice President at Goldman Sachs where he sat in the technology investment banking group. He helped lead the digital healthcare efforts across the U.S. alongside covering marquee technology companies. His transaction experience spans companies such as Apple, Verily, GoodRx, SoFi, Affirm, Snapchat, and many others. Previously, he was a part of the healthcare investment banking team and brings over a decade of capital markets and advisory experience.

About Happify Health:

Happify Health is a global software-enabled healthcare platform focused on improving mental and physical health. Our platform utilizes an evidence-based approach that delivers scientifically-validated programs which positively impact behavior to help manage chronic conditions alongside providing access to solutions such as telehealth, AI-powered coaching and access to therapeutics, as required, to improve peoples’ everyday lives. Happify Health offers two core solutions for its customers and end-users; Digital Therapeutics and Care Delivery solutions and services across the healthcare ecosystem, including enterprises, health plans, health systems, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and individuals. Today, the Happify Health platform is available globally in 10 languages, supports more than 10 chronic conditions, and covers more than 20 million lives. For more information, visit www.happifyhealth.com.

