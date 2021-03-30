Augmedics, Augmented Reality Surgical Image Guidance Pioneer, Raises $36 Million in Series C Fundraising

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AR—Augmedics, a pioneer in augmented reality surgical image guidance, announced today that it has raised $36 million in an over-subscribed Series C financing with an international syndicate of Israel-US investors. This comes only eight months after the company closed a $21 million Series B financing, bringing the total funding to date to $63 million.

H.I.G. Capital, Revival Healthcare Capital, and Almeda Ventures led this financing round and are joined by two strategic investors including HCA Healthcare Health Insight Capital, as well as existing investor XR Invest (formally known as AO Invest). With this financing Bruce Robertson (H.I.G.) and Rick Anderson (Revival) will join the board of Augmedics and Amir Blatt (Almeda) will join as a board observer.

In December 2019, Augmedics announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance and the launch of its xvision Spine System (XVS) in the U.S., the first and only FDA-approved augmented reality surgical image guidance system. The xvision Spine System allows surgeons to visualize the 3D spinal anatomy of a patient during surgery as if they had “x-ray vision,” and to accurately navigate instruments and implants while looking directly at the patient, rather than a remote screen. The system is designed to revolutionize how surgery is performed by giving the surgeon better visualization, control, and accuracy.

Augmedics began sales of xvision Spine in the U.S. in the second half of 2020 and closed the year with over 250 spinal surgeries performed with the system. The financing round will be used by Augmedics to continue its commercialization throughout the U.S. and into OUS markets, develop the next generation of products, expand to new indications, and obtain CE certification for sales in Europe.

“We are very pleased to have completed this large financing round led by H.I.G. Capital, Revival Healthcare Capital, and Almeda Ventures, which will enable us to promote and expand our operations and meet the strong demand we are experiencing for our technology in the U.S. following our commercial launch last year,” said Nissan Elimelech, CEO and founder of Augmedics. “In this fundraising process, we could not have asked for stronger partners than H.I.G., Revival, and Almeda, who immediately recognized the enormous potential of Augmedics’ technology. We are also thrilled to have two key strategic partners invest in the round, including HCA Healthcare, the leading U.S. healthcare system.”

“Augmedics is a commercial success story of integrating breakthrough medical technology into complex surgeries, a trend that we believe will only grow stronger,” said Bruce Robertson, Managing Director at H.I.G. Capital. “The significant volume of sales they had in a short period of time during the COVID-19 pandemic indicates the strong demand for the xvision system by spine surgeons. We are excited to be partnering with the company’s experienced leadership team, comprised of leading medical AR development professionals, experienced marketing and sales professionals, and a CEO who successfully led the company to success in a challenging year. This financing paves the way for continued growth and significant value creation.”

“Augmented reality is at the leading edge of medical technology innovation in navigation and digital surgery,” said Rick Anderson, Chairman and Managing Director of Revival Healthcare Capital. “The majority of spine and orthopedic procedures performed today are done without navigation and we have the opportunity to significantly improve outcomes for patients and physicians alike. The xvision Spine System may enable surgeons to be better, faster and more accurate, providing a significant runway for expansion in the currently approved indication and beyond. We are excited to partner with Nissan and his team to bring this revolutionary technology to surgeons around the world.”

Augmedics’ mission is to give surgeons more control by creating technological advances that cater to their needs and fit within their existing workflow. The company’s flagship xvision Spine System is designed to revolutionize surgery, as it gives surgeons the information they need, directly within their working field of sight, to instill technological confidence in the surgical workflow and help them do their jobs as effectively and safely as possible. The Augmedics xvision Spine System has now successfully launched and is being used in renowned hospitals and surgical centers in the U.S. to help surgeons confidently and efficiently care for patients. Augmedics plans to explore additional surgical applications for xvision beyond spinal surgery. The system’s small footprint, economical cost, and compatibility with current instrumentation is designed to allow easy integration into any surgical facility worldwide.

New Harbor Venture Partners acted as transaction advisors to Augmedics.

About Augmedics

Augmedics (Chicago, IL) is an augmented reality surgical image guidance pioneer that aims to improve healthcare by augmenting surgery with cutting edge technologies that solve unmet clinical needs and instill technological confidence in the surgical workflow. Its FDA-cleared revolutionary xvision Spine System, the first augmented reality guidance system for surgery, allows surgeons to “see” the patient’s anatomy through skin and tissue as if they have “x-ray vision,” and to accurately navigate instruments and implants during spine procedures. For more information, visit www.augmedics.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with over $43 billion of equity capital under management. Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach. Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm’s current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

About Revival Healthcare Capital

Revival Healthcare Capital is a private equity firm specializing in the medical device and diagnostic sectors of healthcare. Through the creation of custom investment partnerships, Revival pursues a broad range of opportunities where its team of highly experienced operators brings an advantaged set of leadership, resources, and expertise to support companies’ growth strategies. To learn more, visit rvlhc.com.

About Almeda Ventures

Almeda Ventures (TASE: AMDA.L) is a venture capital and the first HealthTech focused public R&D partnership traded in the Tel Aviv stock exchange. Almeda invests on a global basis in promising healthcare companies with focus on medical devices, digital health and bio-convergence. Almeda’s founders are Dr. Irit Yaniv who also serves as CEO, Amir Blatt who serves as CIO and Tzahi Sultan. Since its establishment in 2020 the fund has invested in six companies. For more information, visit https://www.almedaventures.com.

Contacts

Brandy Gulley



Marketing Communications Director, Augmedics



[email protected]

517-242-4211