FIS and Visa Deepen Their Relationship to Provide Regional and Community Banks With Easier Access to Powerful Payments Capabilities

FIS and Visa have expanded their relationship to collaborate on new value-added payment capabilities for financial institutions of all sizes, helping to level the technological playing field for regional and community banks across money in motion.

Issuers will be able to adopt these technologies that can help grow revenues, retain customers and reduce fraud losses.

The announcement illustrates FIS’ commitment to unlocking value for the financial services industry through strategic collaborations with other providers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial technology, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, to arm financial institutions of all sizes with turnkey access to new payments capabilities. Regional and community banks that join FIS’ technology ecosystem will gain access to new payments products and services that can help grow revenues, retain customers and reduce fraud losses.

By expanding its already strong strategic relationship with Visa, FIS is lowering the barriers to entry for capabilities that can help small and midsize institutions grow and better compete with the payment offerings provided by larger issuers.

The new capabilities that amplify money in motion include:

Stop payment services : Enables cardholders and call centers to halt recurring payments to merchants, empowering cardholders to better own their spending and helping reduce call center burden for issuers that may have limited infrastructure.

: Enables cardholders and call centers to halt recurring payments to merchants, empowering cardholders to better own their spending and helping reduce call center burden for issuers that may have limited infrastructure. Digital campaign manager : Enables financial institutions to employ new marketing channels – like augmented reality events and other digital experiences – in customizable campaigns to supercharge customer acquisition, engagement and brand awareness.

: Enables financial institutions to employ new marketing channels – like augmented reality events and other digital experiences – in customizable campaigns to supercharge customer acquisition, engagement and brand awareness. Wallet link: Pushes an issuer’s branded digital card to the customer’s digital wallet without the need for manual app download, helping issuers to stay top-of-wallet and limit lost revenue, while simultaneously making it easier to innovate the customer’s payment experience with less friction.

Pushes an issuer’s branded digital card to the customer’s digital wallet without the need for manual app download, helping issuers to stay top-of-wallet and limit lost revenue, while simultaneously making it easier to innovate the customer’s payment experience with less friction. E-commerce fraud mitigation: Offers an integrated solution designed to give issuers increased e-commerce transaction approval rates and help eliminate the financial liability of chargebacks due to fraudulent purchases.

“According to Experian, the average American holds nearly four credit cards, highlighting the need for issuers to have efficient systems to stay competitive,” said Chris Como, head of Cards and Money Movement at FIS. “However, without the requisite infrastructure and resources, smaller financial institutions can struggle to meet this need. By integrating Visa’s advanced solutions into the FIS ecosystem, we are helping to level the technological playing field for those providers, illustrating our commitment to unlocking financial technology to the world.”

The announcement comes on the heels of other strategic industry partnerships from FIS, illustrating how the company utilizes such agreements to keep innovating across the entire money lifecycle. Recent examples include joint ventures with Oracle, Fulham Football Club, and PwC. In 2025, FIS also made Affirm its integrated pay-over-time provider for debit issuers, enabling its banking clients to integrate the solution into their existing debit programs and give their end-customers the ability to easily manage their finances in a single place.

“Our collaboration with FIS is making it easier for financial institutions of all sizes to compete more effectively by offering solutions that drive growth and enhance customer retention,” said Kathleen Pierce-Gilmore, senior vice president and global head of Visa Issuing Solutions. “We partner to provide banks with more accessible tools from fraud prevention to cutting-edge digital experiences for their customers.”

Access to all products listed above is anticipated to be available to FIS client issuers within 2025. To learn more about these solutions, please contact FIS Sales at www.fisglobal.com/contact-us. To learn more about the full breadth of the FIS payments ecosystem, please visit us at https://www.fisglobal.com/products/payments-ecosystem.

About FIS

FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions, businesses, and developers. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world’s financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit FISglobal.com. Follow FIS on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

