CreateAI Recognized for Artificial Intelligence Innovation in 2025 AI Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Honors Company with “Best Use of AI for Game Development”

SAN DIEGO, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CreateAI (OTCMKTS: TSPH) (“CreateAI” or the “Company”), a global artificial intelligence company, today announced that it is has been selected as winner of “Best Use of AI for Game Development” award in the 8th annual AI Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market today.

Across its entire game development pipeline, the company seamlessly integrates generative AI—from early concept ideation, visual prototyping, and production planning to dynamic in-game systems. In testing and QA, AI facilitates automated playthroughs, bug detection, and balance tuning. It also empowers intelligent NPCs and adaptive storytelling, crafting responsive dialogue, missions, and evolving environments shaped by player interactions. By leveraging these AI-driven tools, teams not only accelerate efficiency significantly but also deliver richer, more immersive experiences at scale.

“Our mission is to redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in digital storytelling by developing immersive, captivating, and visually stunning experiences that resonate with audiences on a global scale. We’re grateful that this award from AI Breakthrough understands and illuminates this mission,” said Cheng Lu, President and CEO of CreateAI.

The AI Breakthrough Awards shine a spotlight on the boldest innovators and most impactful technologies leading the charge in AI across a comprehensive set of categories, including Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Agentic AI, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry-specific AI applications and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 5,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world, underscoring the explosive growth and global importance of AI as a defining technology of the 21st century.

“CreateAI is pioneering the future of digital entertainment content production, seamlessly blending cutting-edge generative AI technology with the creativity of world-class talent. The result is reduced production costs and development cycles. We’re pleased to award them with the award for ‘Best Use of AI for Game Development!’,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, AI Breakthrough.

About CreateAI

CreateAI (formerly TuSimple) is a global applied artificial intelligence company with offices in the US, China, and Japan. The Company is developing leading AI technology for a number of end-use applications and pioneering the future of digital entertainment content production, seamlessly blending cutting-edge generative AI technology with the creativity of world-class talent. Our mission is to redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in digital storytelling by developing immersive, captivating, and visually stunning experiences that resonate with audiences on a global scale.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Generative AI, Machine Learning, AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

CreateAI Media Contact:

Brad Burgess

ICR, LLC

Email: CreateAI.PR@icrinc.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/createai-recognized-for-artificial-intelligence-innovation-in-2025-ai-breakthrough-awards-program-302491977.html

SOURCE CreateAI Holdings Inc