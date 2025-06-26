Kenvue Releases Second Annual Healthy Lives Mission Report Highlighting Progress in Reducing Emissions and Advancing More Sustainable Product Innovation

Company reports reduction of operational emissions by 37%, expanded use of renewable electricity to 72% and launch of multiple packaging innovations across portfolio

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE), maker of iconic brands such as Neutrogena®, Listerine®, Aveeno®, and Tylenol®, today released its second Healthy Lives Mission Report. The report shares how Kenvue has helped advance the well-being of both people and planet in 2024, with progress noted across three pillars: Healthy People, Healthy Planet, and Healthy Practice.

“Having some of the most recognizable consumer brands in the world gives us a tremendous opportunity to create a positive impact for the millions of people we touch every day,” said Thibaut Mongon, Chief Executive Officer, Kenvue. “Whether improving our packaging to be more sustainable, advancing the decarbonization of our operations, or giving back to our communities, our sustainability strategy is helping meet customer and consumer expectations, and deliver everyday care for generations to come.”

Since becoming an independent company in 2023, Kenvue has invested in research and development, hired experts in areas like packaging, embedded sustainability into key functions and designed a sustainability strategy purposefully built to meet critical commitments and deliver superior consumer experiences and products.

Highlights from the report include:

Healthy People:

Nicorette® QuickMist became the first nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) in the U.K. to be licensed to help vapers quit, with this vaping cessation indication now included across the whole Nicorette® range in the U.K.

Helped train health care professionals (HCPs) in Malaysia on the use of NRT solutions like Nicorette® and worked with the Health Minister of Malaysia to launch its Cik Era (Miss Era) AI chatbot on the JomQuit (Come On, Quit), which offers smokers personalized support and advice on quitting smoking.

Trained more than 7,000 Walgreen’s pharmacists and 12,000 beauty consultants since 2020 through a collaboration between Neutrogena® and the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) on the importance of recommending sunscreen to consumers.

Addressed women’s health by destigmatizing conversations about menstruation in India led by Stayfree®, and menopause in the U.S with the launch of Versalie™, a digital platform dedicated to menopause and women’s hormonal wellness.

Launched health initiative in India to help reduce diarrhoea-related mortality and improve healthcare outcomes with an aim to reach approximately 5 million children under the age of five over the next two years.

Kenvue donated more than $56 million to support communities in need.

Healthy Planet:

Reduced Scope 1 and 2 emissions 1,2,3 by 37% from a 2020 base year, toward a 42% reduction goal by 2030 4 .

Expanded the use of renewable electricity 5 to 72% across global operations, with Latin America maintaining 100% renewable electricity 5 since 2023.

Transitioned 69% of packaging 6 across portfolios to be recyclable 7 or refillable 8 , with a goal of 100% by 2025 4 .

Reduced the use of virgin plastic 9 in packaging 6 by more than 21.4% from a 2020 base year, with goals of 25% by 2025 4 and 50% by 2030 4 .

Several Kenvue brands have contributed to this progress with redesigned packaging: Zyrtec® switched from plastic blister packs to paper, saving more than 1,520,000 pounds of plastic annually. Johnson’s® Baby in Latin America launched shampoo and bath products in refillable, recycle-ready pouches. Dabao® in China made their plastic bottles lighter, saving over 264,000 pounds of plastic.



Healthy Practice:

Integrated sustainability into research and development with the launch of the Sustainable Innovation Profiler , a patent-pending tool designed to measure a product’s environmental performance and enable developers to make real-time choices to design solutions that benefit both people and the planet. This tool is now embedded in Kenvue’s product development process across R&D. The tool, already operational, helped inform design solutions to improve the packaging performance for several products including:

OGX® Argan Oil Shampoo and Conditioner bottles: Redesigned to address consumer feedback, including improved “squeezability”, a reduced product environmental impact and total carbon footprint, and improved green chemistry and packaging with a fully recyclable, 100% Post-Consumer Recycled High-Density Polyethylene (PCR HDPE) bottle.

Nicorette® Icy Mint Lozenge: Revamped its primary packaging, reducing plastic waste by 85% and reducing the product’s total carbon footprint by 17%, compared to the previous version.

To read Kenvue’s 2024 Healthy Lives Mission Report, visit kenvue.com/hlmreport.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc. is the world’s largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue. Built on more than a century of heritage, our iconic brands, including Aveeno®, BAND-AID® Brand, Johnson’s®, Listerine®, Neutrogena® and Tylenol®, are science-backed and recommended by healthcare professionals around the world. At Kenvue, we realize the extraordinary power of everyday care. Our teams work every day to put that power in consumers’ hands and earn a place in their hearts and homes. Learn more at www.kenvue.com.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This media alert contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including forward-looking statements related to the Healthy Lives Mission and its related goals and commitments. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “plans, “expects,” “may,” “will,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “goal,” “target,” “commitment,” and other words of similar meaning. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Kenvue Inc. and its affiliates.

A list and descriptions of risks, uncertainties, and other factors can be found in Kenvue Inc.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2024, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings, available at www.kenvue.com or on request from Kenvue Inc. Kenvue Inc. and its affiliates undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise.

# # #

Footnotes:

1 Applies to all Kenvue-owned facilities where Kenvue has operational control, regardless of building type; all leased facilities used for manufacturing and/or research and development; and leased, non-manufacturing and/or non-research and development facilities where the facility is greater than 50,000 square feet and where Kenvue has operational control. The 2020 base year and all subsequent reporting years include all facilities aligned to Kenvue’s structure upon separation from Johnson & Johnson in 2023 and do not include any operational or organizational exclusions.

2 The target boundary includes land-related emissions and removals from bioenergy feedstocks.

3 The inventory was compiled in accordance with the World Resources Institute (WRI)/World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) (GHG) Protocol – A Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard (Revised Edition 2013) including the amendment to this protocol, GHG Protocol Scope 2 Guidance (2015).

4 We aim to meet the goal by end of fiscal year and publish the year after.

5 Renewable energy source is an energy source that is capable of being replenished in a short time through ecological cycles or agricultural processes (e.g., biomass, geothermal, hydro, solar, wind). Renewable electricity targets are achieved through a combination of actions, including on-site solar, virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs), direct power purchase agreements (PPAs), energy attribute certificates (EACs), also known as renewable electricity certificates (RECs), and green retail contracts.

6 Packaging for direct purchases may not include all externally manufactured products. Total weight of plastics packaging is calculated utilizing 2025 Business Plan volume and is not trued up to actual sales. Manual adjustments of <10% were made to 2025 Business Plan volume based on SME judgment to remove materials not assumed to contain plastics.

7 Recyclable, also defined as recycle-ready, is when packaging is designed for collection, sorting, and recycling using end of-life processes, but where collection, sorting and recycling infrastructure may not yet be in place for the packaging to actually be recycled. Best practices of “designing for recyclability” guidance for plastic-based packaging include the Association of Plastics Recyclers in the U.S. Note: “Designed for recycling,” “designed for recyclability,” and “recycle ready” are also used interchangeably and reflect the same meaning. Recyclability % was assessed using Ellen MacArthur Foundation recycling rate guidelines and Consumer Goods Forum golden design rules guidelines. For pure buy, data assumptions were made on recyclability at brand level.

8 Kenvue defines refillable or reusable packaging as packaging that is designed for either the business or the consumer to put the same type of purchased product back into the original packaging, is designed to be returnable and/or refillable, and accomplishes a minimum number of reuses by being part of a system that enables reuse.

9 Virgin plastic means newly manufactured resin produced from petrochemical feedstock used as the raw material for the manufacture of plastic products and which has never been used or processed before.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kenvue on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Kenvue

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kenvue

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Kenvue

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire