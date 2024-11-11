62% of Businesses Expect QR-Driven Revenue Growth, Uniqode Report Finds

Company’s first State of QR Codes Report reveals the rise of dynamic QR codes, increases in customer engagement

NEW YORK, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Uniqode , the highest-ranked QR code platform on G2, today released its inaugural State of QR Codes Report , featuring insights from over 600 business leaders that emphasize how QR codes have expanded beyond convenience and increasingly become a business necessity.

The report demonstrates the value of QR codes in revenue generation, customer engagement and first-party data collection. Notably, 62% of businesses surveyed project higher sales in 2025 due to QR-focused initiatives, including transforming physical spaces into digital assets that turn every surface into a point of sale, like interactive aisle endcaps or product packaging.

“The State of QR Codes report shows business leaders are realizing what we at Uniqode know: dynamic QR codes are a cost-effective and revenue-driving way to increase customer engagement and build brand loyalty,” said Sharat Potharaju , Co-Founder and CEO of Uniqode. “QR codes can deliver genuine value by connecting users with a variety of resources like relevant information, exclusive benefits, and loyalty-driving incentives.”

Findings from the report illustrate that QR codes are fundamental to customer-initiated interactions. They turn physical points in the customer journey into two-way communication channels that promote engagement and provide valuable insights into consumer behavior. According to the report, QR codes signal high-intent interactions, resulting in 3-4x higher engagement rates on linked pages, and 95% of businesses confirm using those QR engagements to collect first-party data.

“Organizations across industries are accelerating their use of QR codes for first-party data collection, transforming how they gather customer insights,” said Ravi Pratap Maddimsetty , Co-Founder and CTO of Uniqode. “Look at brick-and-mortar retail businesses as an example. These companies can use QR codes to collect real-time feedback, reviews and customer data directly from store locations, offering more relevance and higher response rates than traditional email outreach.”

Other key findings from the report include:

For more information on Uniqode’s QR code solutions or to download the full State of QR Codes Report, please visit uniqode.com .

About the Report

The “State of QR Codes Report” presents a comprehensive analysis of how organizations are leveraging QR codes to improve customer engagement and create valuable interactions. The report is based on a survey of 601 US-based business leaders at companies with at least 100 employees and was conducted from November 11, 2024, to December 3, 2024.

About Uniqode

Uniqode’s vision is to enable digital connections with every physical object and place on the planet. Our platform offers a complete QR Code lifecycle management & analytics solution that is used by over 50,000 businesses around the world to build direct relationships, grow lifetime revenue, and acquire first-party data in industries ranging from consumer goods, hospitality, retail, and real estate.

