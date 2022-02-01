First-of-its-Kind App, TheStreet Powered by Tornado, Launches One-Stop Investing Experience

Sleek Trading Platform Brings Curated Stock Market News, Data, and Expert Analysis – Plus a Community of Like-Minded Investors – All To One Place

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, TheStreet and Tornado announced a groundbreaking solution and the first-of-its-kind app, TheStreet powered by Tornado. Available free on iOS and Android this innovative app combines TheStreet’s breaking news, trading, and investing ideas with Tornado’s world-class technology, data, and vibrant investing community.





TheStreet powered by Tornado provides users of all levels a one-stop investing experience with personalized financial education and a comprehensive set of tools, including:

Q&A with Wall Street veterans for feedback on investments and actionable insights.

Push notifications for breaking news and trade alerts, tailored to your interests.

Access to in-depth data from S&P Capital IQ to search stock fundamentals, valuations, comps, and more through custom filters.

An engaged investing community where users can share knowledge, ask questions, and discover trending discussions.

One-click portfolio optimization keeps your portfolio diversified using technology trusted by professional investors.

“The integration of up-to-the-minute market information with stock trading and wealth-building ideas makes this app an indispensable tool,” said Sara Silverstein, Editor in Chief of TheStreet. “Investors of all levels and styles can discover ideas, research stocks, and make smarter investing decisions with TheStreet powered by Tornado.”

“At Tornado we believe every investor has unlimited potential,” said Bernard George, CEO and co-founder of Tornado. “We’re proud to launch a solution that represents a seismic shift in how investors access financial content and make investment decisions.”

Backed by serial entrepreneur Marc Lore and baseball legend Alex Rodriguez’s VCP Ventures, Tornado was founded in 2015. The company has already established a significant user base, which, much like TheStreet’s digital audience, includes a higher proportion of first-time and historically underserved investors than ever before.

To engage with a new audience, TheStreet revamped its social, product, and editorial strategies in 2022 to broaden its reach. Last year it debuted a new studio on the floor of the NYSE and named J.D. Durkin, former chief White House correspondent and Capitol Hill reporter for Cheddar News, as an on-air host for coverage resulting in a 61% increase in year-over-year quarterly social video views at the end of 2022.

As for The Arena Group’s finance vertical, TheStreet Finance Media Group, it now holds the ninth position in Comscore’s Business/Finance News May 2023 category. The finance vertical has experienced a remarkable 27% year-over-year growth in its audience, reaching 106 million total pageviews on Apple News during the first quarter of this year.

To celebrate the app launch, new users will enjoy two exclusive perks: a seamless, no-fee account transfer of their portfolio and the opportunity to receive up to $1,000 to invest when depositing new funds or transferring their account from another brokerage. Whether a novice investor or a professional trader, you can experience investing like never before with TheStreet powered by Tornado for iOS and Android.

Source: Comscore Media Metrix Multi-Platform, Business/Finance News Category, May 2023, U.S. Desktop 2+ and Mobile 13+/18+

About TheStreet



TheStreet is a leading financial news and information company dedicated to helping individuals, investors, and institutions make better financial decisions. We provide comprehensive news, analysis, commentary, and educational resources across various platforms, including our website, mobile applications, newsletters, video channels, and events. Our team of experienced journalists, analysts, and contributors delivers timely and insightful content covering markets, stocks, personal finance, investing strategies, and more. With a commitment to journalistic integrity and objective reporting, we strive to empower our audience with the knowledge and tools they need to navigate the complex world of finance. Visit us at www.thestreet.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or TikTok.

About The Arena Group



The Arena Group (NYSE American: AREN) is an innovative technology platform and media company with a proven cutting-edge playbook that transforms media brands. Our unified technology platform empowers creators and publishers with tools to publish and monetize their content, while also leveraging quality journalism of anchor brands like Sports Illustrated, TheStreet, Parade, Men’s Journal, and HubPages to build their businesses. The company aggregates content across a diverse portfolio of over 265 brands, reaching over 100 million users monthly. Visit us at thearenagroup.net and discover how we are revolutionizing the world of digital media.

About Tornado



Tornado is an embedded finance platform that provides modern, content-driven, education-first investing experiences via mobile and web apps. Backed by serial entrepreneur Marc Lore and baseball legend Alex Rodriguez’s VCP Ventures, Tornado delivers end-to-end brokerage, financial wellness, and personalized engagement solutions and can serve a wide range of partners, saving years of work and millions of dollars. Visit www.tornado.com or contact us at [email protected] to learn more.

Contacts

Media

Rachael Fink



Manager, Public Relations The Arena Group



[email protected]