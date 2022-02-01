Old Glory Pay Is Now Available

Private, Secure, and Cancel-Proof

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Old Glory Bank has launched its proprietary, closed-loop payment system, Old Glory Pay.





Headquartered in Elmore City, Oklahoma, and providing mobile banking solutions from sea to shining sea, Old Glory Bank is an FDIC-insured, chartered bank that openly supports America, its flag, faith, freedom, patriotism, the military, and first responders.

“We created and launched Old Glory Pay so that customers of Old Glory Bank can now send money safely, securely, and privately to other members of Old Glory Nation,” states Steve Paganucci, chief security officer of Old Glory Bank.

Paganucci, a 24-year veteran of the FBI who retired as head of covert finance, adds, “Unlike many ‘legacy’ payment platforms, Old Glory Pay will never cancel a law-abiding customer for exercising their freedoms. Plus, your money is always in an account that is FDIC Insured.”

Paganucci explains that, since Old Glory Pay is exclusive to Old Glory Bank customers, all transactions are private, and funds never leave the Old Glory Bank system. “That means no outside institution can cancel your payments, see your transactions, or seize your funds,” Paganucci notes. “Your transactions are more secure, and you’ll have immediate access to your money.”

“Within the next month, online merchants that are business customers of Old Glory Bank will also be able to accept Old Glory Pay,” explains Eric Ohlhausen, president of Old Glory Pay and a 15-year veteran of the payments industry. “It’s clear that many merchants want a payment mechanism that won’t be cut-off by politically minded, virtue-signaling incumbents,” he adds. Ohlhausen also announces that, later this year, Old Glory Pay will include its own crowd-funding platform.

The Old Glory Pay app is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play, and customers use their same Old Glory Bank login credentials to access Old Glory Pay.

Cloud Payments, LLC, (www.CloudPayments.com), a strategic partner of Old Glory Bank, developed the Old Glory Pay App, a technology built in America by American workers. “Cloud Payments delivered our exceptional app on time, and we are proud to partner with a pro-America company that shares our values,” says Paganucci.

You can open an account at Old Glory Bank at www.oldglorybank.com.

About Old Glory Bank

Established in 1903, First State Bank in Elmore City was renamed Old Glory Bank in 2022. Old Glory Bank is FDIC-insured and offers the best mobile banking to customers from sea to shining sea. Not a “challenger” bank that relies on a third-party bank partner, Old Glory Bank is itself a real, autonomous bank and is committed to serving those who feel marginalized for believing in the greatness of America. Old Glory Bank was co-founded by some of the leading voices supporting freedom and love of country, including former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Ben Carson; Radio and Television Host Larry Elder; country music superstar, TV host, entrepreneur, and songwriter, John Rich; and former two-term Governor of Oklahoma, Mary Fallin-Christensen. Visit www.oldglorybank.com. We Stand with You.™ No Matter Where You Stand. Member FDIC.

