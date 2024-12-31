First Farmers and Merchants Corporation Reports Improved Fourth Quarter and 2024 Results

Fourth Quarter Net Income Per Share Rises 36% to $1.20

Net Interest Income Increases 21%

Book Value Increases 15% to $34.06 per Share

COLUMBIA, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–First Farmers and Merchants Corporation (OTC Pink: FFMH), the holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank, today announced unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.


“First Farmers net income rose 36.4% to $1.20 per share in the fourth quarter, our highest level of quarterly earnings since the second quarter of 2021,” stated Brian K. Williams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of First Farmers. “Our strong earnings performance benefited from a 22.6% decrease in interest expense compared with the fourth quarter of last year. Our effective balance sheet management and growth in core deposits contributed to reduced funding costs when compared to last year.

“We were impacted by a slowdown in loan demand in the second half of 2024; however, we see an uptick in lending activity as we enter the first quarter of 2025. We remain positive regarding our continued growth in earnings in 2025 based on our current loan pipeline, the strong position of our balance sheet, and improved net interest margin.

“We remain focused on improving our operations to support continued growth. Our balance sheet is positioned to enhance our earnings performance as rates decline in the future. Credit quality remains very strong, and we continue to streamline our operations to enhance efficiency. Our trust services business line reported record earnings again in 2025, and we are building our mortgage banking capabilities in anticipation of future growth opportunities across our footprint. We believe these fundamentals are key to driving earnings growth and building long-term value for First Farmers’ shareholders.”

Key highlights of First Farmers’ results for 2024 include:

  • Net income was $16.0 million in 2024, consistent with net income of $16.0 million in 2023;
  • Net income per share grew 2.6% to $3.90 for 2024, up from $3.80 in 2023;
  • Adjusted net income, which excludes special items, decreased 2.0% to $15.9 million, or $3.87 per common share in 2024, compared with $16.2 million, or $3.84 per common share (see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section);
  • Loans declined 2.0% to $999 million from 2023;
  • Average core deposit balances grew by $43.6 million, or 3.5% from 2023;
  • Wealth management and trust services revenue grew to a record $4.7 million in 2024 with $6.2 billion of administered trust assets;
  • Net interest margin improved for the fourth consecutive quarter to 2.82%; and
  • Book value per share increased 14.5% to $34.06 from $29.74 from the fourth quarter of 2023.

“The Board of Directors authorized the extension of our stock repurchase program with the addition of 200,000 shares for 2025,” continued Williams. “In addition, we raised the cash dividend by 5.3% in 2024 and paid our 100th consecutive quarterly cash dividend during the year. We believe the increase in our cash dividend and renewal of our stock repurchase program highlights our Board’s confidence in the future of First Farmers.”

Commenting on the results, Robert E. Krimmel, Chief Financial Officer of First Farmers, said, “Our strong earnings performance for the fourth quarter was driven by the improvement in net interest income and our net interest margin. Net interest income rose 20.9% to $12.1 million in the fourth quarter and our net interest margin was up 27 basis points from the third quarter and 61 basis points since the fourth quarter of last year. We also benefited from our strong liquidity position, reduced dependence on non-core funding and the payoff of the Federal Reserve Bank’s Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP) borrowings.

“We believe our balance sheet is positioned well to grow future earnings in this interest rate environment. Our improved efficiency ratio benefited from the growth in earnings and focus on expense controls.

“We enter 2025 with a strong capital position to continue our strategic growth initiatives. We expect to benefit from our continued investments in our digital platforms and operating software to improve our future operating efficiencies. We are also building out our mortgage operations and recently received approval to sell mortgage loans directly to Freddie Mac. We expect this will enhance our opportunities to grow non-interest income through mortgage loan sales and servicing in the future,” concluded Krimmel.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results of Operations

Net income increased to $4.9 million, up $1.2 million, or 33.2%, from the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income per share increased 36.4% to $1.20 for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with $0.88 for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024 resulted from growth in net interest income of $2.1 million driven by higher interest and fees on loans of $546,000, up 4.1%, and a decrease in total interest expense of $1.4 million.

Net interest income after provision increased for the fifth consecutive quarter to $12.4 million, up 20.9%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-interest income declined by $291,000 due to a non-recurring gain on redemption of bank-owned life insurance recognized in the fourth quarter of 2023 coupled with a decline in other non-interest income of $80,000, offset in part by an increase in wealth management and trust services fee income of $139,000. Wealth management and trust services reported record revenue for the fourth quarter of the year, highlighting 55 years as a strong source of non-interest income for First Farmers. Non-interest expense grew 3.2% to $305,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024 driven by increases in software support and other computer expense of $100,000, data processing expense of $50,000, legal and professional fees of $43,000 and advertising and promotions of $72,000 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was up from the sequential third quarter by $924,000, or 23.4%. The increase in earnings was primarily due to growth in net interest income of $788,000 driven by lower interest expense on borrowings, offset in part by lower interest and fees on loans. During the quarter, the net interest margin increased by 27 basis points supported mostly by lower total cost of interest-bearing liabilities due to a decline in average borrowings of $132 million, offset in part by a reduction in average loan balances of $27 million. The decline in average borrowings was mostly driven by the payoff of the Federal Reserve Bank’s BTFP borrowing during the fourth quarter of 2024. Provision for credit losses declined $285,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the sequential third quarter driven by a $110,000 principal recovery from a previously charged-off loan coupled with lower loan and unfunded commitment balances. Non-interest income decreased $34,000 driven by a loss on equity securities of $36,000 coupled with a decline in gain on disposal of premises and equipment of $51,000, offset in part by increases in revenue for wealth management and trust services and investment services fee income. Non-interest expense remained flat with decreases in health insurance of $162,000 and recruitment and placement services of $71,000, offset by increases of $112,000 in advertising and promotions and $130,000 in other non-interest expense.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, total cash and cash equivalents decreased $24 million from the sequential third quarter and increased $21 million from the fourth quarter of 2023. The fair market value of available-for-sale securities decreased by $45 million from the sequential third quarter to $589 million, or 33.3% of total assets, and decreased $104 million from $693 million, or 37.0% of total assets, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Outstanding loan balances decreased $32 million, or 3.1%, from the sequential third quarter to $999 million and decreased $20 million, or 2.0%, from the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in loan balances in the fourth quarter was due to commercial real estate loan payoffs and line of credit reductions coupled with the bank’s continued focus on a disciplined lending strategy to manage credit risks by limiting total loans in certain market segments while maintaining overall loan quality criteria. Total deposits were flat when compared to the sequential third quarter at $1.604 billion, and decreased $15 million, or 0.9%, from the fourth quarter of 2023. While total deposits remained flat compared to the sequential third quarter, core deposits grew $52 million, which was offset by reductions in brokered deposits of $46 million and non-core deposits of $11 million. The shift in balances from more expensive borrowings and brokered deposits to less expensive transaction account balances supported the decrease in interest expense of 22.6% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The reduction in total deposits compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily driven by decreases in brokered deposits of $70 million and a decline in municipal deposits of $18 million, offset in part by an increase in core deposits of $75 million.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, total shareholders’ equity decreased by $7.3 million from the sequential third quarter to $137.7 million and increased $13.4 million from the fourth quarter of 2023. The decline in total shareholders’ equity from the sequential third quarter was primarily the result of an increase in the unrealized loss adjustment to the available-for-sale securities portfolio that totaled $9.9 million, net of tax, offset in part by growth in retained earnings of $2.9 million, net of stock repurchases and cash dividends. The increase in total shareholders’ equity from the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily resulted from a decrease in the unrealized loss adjustment to the available-for-sale securities portfolio that totaled $5.7 million, net of tax, and growth in retained earnings of $9.0 million, net of stock repurchases and cash dividends. The reduction in the fair value loss adjustment of the available-for-sale securities portfolio’s impact to shareholders’ equity was driven by a smaller securities portfolio and a decrease in market interest rates. The book value per share declined 4.2% from the sequential third quarter to $34.06 but increased 14.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

Twelve Months Results

Net income available to common shareholders was $16.0 million for 2024, which remained flat compared to $16.0 million in 2023. Net income per share increased 2.8% to $3.90 for 2024 compared with $3.80 for 2023. As compared to 2023, earnings for 2024 were driven by an increase in net interest income of $706,000 coupled with an increase in non-interest income of $629,000, offset by a decrease in provision credit for credit losses of $330,000 and higher non-interest expense of $1.0 million.

The increase in net interest income was driven by higher interest and fees on loans which were up 14.7% to $56.4 million and interest from federal funds sold which were up 239.4% to $1.6 million, offset in part by a 18.6% increase in interest on deposits of $17.0 million and 196.5% increase in interest expense on borrowings of $6.0 million. Provision for credit losses increased by $330,000 driven by a reduced provision credit of $160,000 recorded in 2024 compared to a provision credit of $490,000 recorded in 2023. The increase in non-interest income was driven by growth in wealth management and trust services revenue of $376,000, an increase in gain on equity securities of $438,000, a reduction to loss on sale of available-for-sale securities of $291,000, and an increase to gain on disposal of premises and equipment of $141,000, offset in part by declines in service fees on deposit accounts of $289,000 and gain on redemption of bank-owned life insurance of $329,000 compared to 2023. The increase in non-interest expense was due to increases in salaries expense of $313,00, employee health insurance expense of $399,000, data processing services expense of $242,000, and software support of $323,000 compared to 2023.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets increased to $1.3 million, or 0.08% of total assets, up from $852,000, or 0.05% of total assets, from the sequential third quarter but down from $1.4 million, or 0.08% of total assets, from the fourth quarter of 2023. Net recoveries to average loans were 0.01% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with charge-offs of 0.01% for the sequential quarter and net charge-offs of 0.00% for the fourth quarter of 2023. A provision credit of $285,000 was recorded to the allowance for credit losses during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to provision for credit losses expense of less than $1,000 for the sequential third quarter and a provision credit for credit losses of $230,000 for the fourth quarter of 2023. The allowance for credit losses represented 0.80% of total loans outstanding for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with 0.78% for the sequential third quarter and 0.75% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The provision credit of $285,000 was the result of a $110,000 principal recovery from a previously charged-off loan coupled with declines in loan and unfunded commitment balances in the fourth quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses for unfunded commitments declined to $520,000, or 0.20% of total unfunded commitments, for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with 0.20% for the sequential third quarter and 0.28% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The allowance for credit losses for held-to-maturity (“HTM”) securities represented 0.04% of total HTM securities for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with 0.06% for the sequential third quarter and 0.06% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Capital Management Initiatives

During the fourth quarter of 2024, First Farmers repurchased 32,500 shares of the Company’s common stock in the open market and through privately negotiated transactions at an average price of $34.68 per share, with prices ranging from $32.50 to $35.03 per share in accordance with the Company’s stock repurchase program. The fourth quarter of 2024 stock repurchases represented a 44.4% increase compared to the sequential third quarter. The Company repurchased 32,149 more shares in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. First Farmers’ Board of Directors reauthorized the stock repurchase program of up to 200,000 shares through December 2025.

About First Farmers and Merchants Corporation and First Farmers and Merchants Bank

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation is the holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank, a community bank serving the Middle Tennessee area through 22 offices in seven Middle Tennessee counties. As of December 31, 2024, First Farmers reported total assets of approximately $1.8 billion, total shareholders’ equity of approximately $138 million, and administered trust assets of $6.2 billion. For more information about First Farmers, visit us on the Web at www.myfirstfarmers.com under “Investor Relations.”

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” that represent First Farmers’ expectations or beliefs concerning future events and often use words or phrases such as “opportunities,” “prospects,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “intends” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements contained herein represent the current expectations, plans or forecast of First Farmers and are about matters that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this news release or made elsewhere from time to time by First Farmers or on its behalf. First Farmers disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. First Farmers management uses non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) adjusted net income and (ii) adjusted basic earnings per share, in its analysis of the Company’s performance. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude the following from net income: securities gains and losses, gain on redemption of bank-owned life insurance, gain on disposal of premises and equipment, and the income tax effect of adjustments. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company.

FIRST FARMERS AND MERCHANTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES PRESENTED IN EARNINGS RELEASE

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
       

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

2024

 

2023

 

 

2024

 

 

2024

 

2023

 

Total non-interest income

$

3,394

 

$

3,685

 

 

$

3,428

 

 

$

13,829

 

 

$

13,200

 

Loss on sale of securities

 

 

 

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

317

 

Loss (gain) on equity securities

 

36

 

 

31

 

 

 

 

 

 

(55

)

 

 

383

 

Gain on redemption of bank-owned life insurance

 

 

 

(331

)

 

 

 

 

 

(149

)

 

 

(331

)

Gain on disposal of premises and equipment

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(51

)

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(8

)

Adjusted non-interest income

$

3,430

 

$

3,384

 

 

$

3,403

 

 

$

13,649

 

 

$

13,561

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

 

 

Total non-interest expense

$

9,982

 

$

9,677

 

 

$

9,974

 

 

$

39,598

 

 

$

38,594

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

 

 

Net income as reported

$

4,875

 

$

3,659

 

 

$

3,951

 

 

$

16,035

 

 

$

16,049

 

Total adjustments, net of tax1

 

27

 

 

(309

)

 

 

(18

)

 

 

(134

)

 

 

180

 

Adjusted net income

$

4,902

 

$

3,350

 

 

$

3,933

 

 

$

15,901

 

 

$

16,229

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

$

1.20

 

$

0.88

 

 

$

0.97

 

 

$

3.90

 

 

$

3.80

 

Total adjustments, net of tax1

 

0.01

 

 

(0.07

)

 

 

 

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

0.04

 

Adjusted basic earnings per share

$

1.21

 

$

0.81

 

 

$

0.97

 

 

$

3.87

 

 

$

3.84

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.20

 

$

0.88

 

 

$

0.96

 

 

$

3.89

 

 

$

3.79

 

Total adjustments, net of tax1

 

0.01

 

 

(0.07

)

 

 

 

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

0.04

 

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

1.21

 

$

0.81

 

 

$

0.96

 

 

$

3.86

 

 

$

3.83

 
   

(1) The effective tax rate of 26.1% is used to determine net of tax amounts.

FIRST FARMERS AND MERCHANTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

December 31,

December 31,

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

2024

 

 

2023(1)

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

 

$

26,034

 

$

22,654

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

20,493

 

2,689

 

Federal funds sold

 

86

 

117

 

Total cash and cash equivalents

 

46,613

 

25,460

 

Securities:

 

 

 

Available-for-sale

 

588,523

 

692,763

 

Held-to-maturity (fair market value $23,382 and $14,394)

 

24,532

 

15,038

 

 

Equity securities

 

2,178

 

 

2,123

 

Loans held-for-sale

 

 

470

 

Loans, net of deferred fees

 

998,818

 

1,018,866

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

(7,952

)

(7,666

)

Net loans

 

990,866

 

1,011,200

 

Bank premises and equipment, net

 

29,094

 

30,208

 

Bank-owned life insurance

 

36,672

 

34,602

 

Goodwill

 

9,018

 

9,018

 

 

Deferred tax asset

 

22,795

 

 

24,862

 

Other assets

 

15,020

 

25,859

 

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

1,765,311

 

 

$

1,871,603

 

LIABILITIES

Deposits:

 

 

Non-interest-bearing

 

$

482,398

 

$

463,858

 

Interest-bearing

 

1,121,223

 

1,154,706

 

Total deposits

 

1,603,621

 

1,618,564

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

24,017

 

 

24,798

 

 

Federal Reserve Bank BTFP borrowings

 

 

 

104,000

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

1,627,638

 

 

1,747,362

 
 

SHAREHOLDERS’

EQUITY 

Common stock – $10 par value per share, 8,000,000 shares authorized; 4,039,445 and 4,174,142 shares issued and outstanding as of the periods presented

40,394

 

 

41,741

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

85

 

 

 

Retained earnings

 

152,268

 

143,249

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(55,169

)

(60,844

)
 

Total shareholders’ equity attributable to First Farmers and Merchants Corporation

 

137,578

124,146

 

Noncontrolling interest – preferred stock of subsidiary

 

95

 

95

 

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

137,673

 

124,241

 

 

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

$

1,765,311

 

 

$

1,871,603

 

 

 

 

(1) Derived from audited financial statements as of December 31, 2023.
 

FIRST FARMERS AND MERCHANTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)
 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

INTEREST AND

Interest and fees on loans

$

13,900

 

 

$

13,354

 

 

$

56,417

 

 

$

49,180

 

DIVIDEND

Income on investment securities

 

 

 

 

INCOME

Taxable interest

2,027

 

 

2,222

 

 

8,401

 

 

9,329

 

Exempt from federal income tax

431

 

 

433

 

 

1,762

 

 

1,786

 

Interest from federal funds sold and other

467

 

 

82

 

 

1,551

 

 

457

 

 

Total interest income

16,825

 

 

16,091

 

 

68,131

 

 

60,752

 

INTEREST

Interest on deposits

4,411

 

 

5,054

 

 

17,037

 

 

14,362

 

EXPENSE

Interest on borrowings

271

 

 

994

 

 

6,033

 

 

2,035

 

Total interest expense

4,682

 

 

6,048

 

 

23,070

 

 

16,397

 

Net interest income

12,143

 

 

10,043

 

 

45,061

 

 

44,355

 

Provision credit for credit losses

(285

)

 

(230

)

 

(160

)

 

(490

)

 

Net interest income after provision

12,428

 

 

10,273

 

 

45,221

 

 

44,845

 

NON-INTEREST

Mortgage banking activities

45

 

 

26

 

 

167

 

 

127

 

INCOME

Wealth management and trust services fees

1,203

 

 

1,064

 

 

4,707

 

 

4,331

 

 

Service fees on deposit accounts

1,711

 

 

1,781

 

 

6,881

 

 

7,170

 

Investment services fee income

100

 

 

87

 

 

393

 

 

366

 

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance (BOLI)

181

 

 

156

 

 

670

 

 

558

 

Loss on sale of available-for-sale securities

 

 

 

 

(26

)

 

(317

)

 

Gain on disposal of premises and equipment

 

 

1

 

 

149

 

 

8

 

 

(Loss) gain on equity securities

(36

)

 

(31

)

 

55

 

 

(383

)

 

Gain on redemption of BOLI

 

 

331

 

 

2

 

 

331

 

Other non-interest income

190

 

 

270

 

 

831

 

 

1,009

 

 

Total non-interest income

3,394

 

 

3,685

 

 

13,829

 

 

13,200

 

NON-INTEREST

Salaries and employee benefits

5,400

 

 

5,336

 

 

22,312

 

 

21,581

 

EXPENSE

Net occupancy expense

559

 

 

627

 

 

2,318

 

 

2,570

 

Depreciation expense

409

 

 

441

 

 

1,630

 

 

1,670

 

Data processing expense

581

 

 

531

 

 

2,308

 

 

2,066

 

 

Software support and other computer expense

1,219

 

 

1,119

 

 

4,598

 

 

4,275

 

Legal and professional fees

274

 

 

231

 

 

862

 

 

874

 

Audits and exams expense

174

 

 

181

 

 

706

 

 

706

 

Advertising and promotions

324

 

 

252

 

 

946

 

 

1,001

 

FDIC insurance premium expense

204

 

 

239

 

 

899

 

 

920

 

Other non-interest expense

830

 

 

712

 

 

3,003

 

 

2,915

 

Total non-interest expense

9,974

 

 

9,669

 

 

39,582

 

 

38,578

 

Income before provision for income taxes

5,848

 

 

4,289

 

 

19,468

 

 

19,467

 

 

Provision for income taxes

965

 

 

622

 

 

3,417

 

 

3,402

 

Net income

4,883

 

 

3,667

 

 

16,051

 

 

16,065

 

Noncontrolling interest – dividends on preferred stock subsidiary

8

 

 

8

 

 

16

 

 

16

 

 

Net income available to common shareholders

$

4,875

 

 

$

3,659

 

 

$

16,035

 

 

$

16,049

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding – basic

4,055,843

 

 

4,174,283

 

 

4,109,510

 

 

4,228,232

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted

4,068,164

 

 

4,175,998

 

 

4,121,831

 

 

4,229,947

 

 

Earnings per share

$

1.20

 

 

$

0.88

 

 

$

3.90

 

 

$

3.80

 

 

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.20

 

 

$

0.88

 

 

$

3.89

 

 

$

3.79

FIRST FARMERS AND MERCHANTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(unaudited)
 

For the Three Months Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31,

2024

 

September 30,

2024

 

June 30,

2024

 

March 31,

2024

 

December 31,

2023

Results of Operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

$

16,825

 

 

$

17,550

 

 

$

16,975

 

 

$

16,781

 

 

$

16,091

 

Interest expense

4,682

 

 

6,195

 

 

6,024

 

 

6,169

 

 

6,048

 

Net interest income

12,143

 

 

11,355

 

 

10,951

 

 

10,612

 

 

10,043

 

Provision (credit) for credit losses

(285

)

 

 

 

60

 

 

65

 

 

(230

)

Non-interest income

3,394

 

 

3,428

 

 

3,523

 

 

3,483

 

 

3,685

 

Non-interest expense and non-controlling interest – preferred stock of subsidiary

9,982

 

 

9,974

 

 

9,788

 

 

 

9,853

 

 

 

 

9,677

 

 

Income before income taxes

5,840

 

 

4,809

 

 

4,626

 

 

4,177

 

 

4,281

 

Income taxes

965

 

 

858

 

 

836

 

 

758

 

 

622

 

Net income for common shareholders

$

4,875

 

 

$

3,951

 

 

$

3,790

 

 

$

3,419

 

 

$

3,659

 

Per Share Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

$

1.20

 

 

$

0.97

 

 

$

0.92

 

 

$

0.82

 

 

$

0.88

 

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.20

 

 

$

0.96

 

 

$

0.92

 

 

$

0.82

 

 

$

0.88

 

Book value per share

$

34.06

 

 

$

35.56

 

 

$

30.68

 

 

$

29.92

 

 

$

29.74

 

Weighted average shares outstanding per quarter – basic

4,055,843

 

 

4,087,043

 

 

4,127,442

 

 

4,166,834

 

 

4,174,283

 

Weighted average shares outstanding per quarter – diluted

4,068,164

 

 

4,099,707

 

 

4,140,106

 

 

4,177,909

 

 

4,175,998

 

Financial Condition Data and Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total securities

$

615,233

 

 

$

651,808

 

 

$

662,834

 

 

$

686,795

 

 

$

709,924

 

Available-for-sale securities, fair market value

$

588,523

 

 

$

633,734

 

 

$

644,451

 

 

$

669,552

 

 

$

692,763

 

Available-for-sale securities, amortized cost

$

663,980

 

 

$

695,808

 

 

$

729,602

 

 

$

755,162

 

 

$

776,078

 

Loans, net of deferred fees

$

998,818

 

 

$

1,031,098

 

 

$

1,053,814

 

 

$

1,017,677

 

 

$

1,018,866

 

Allowance for credit losses

$

(7,952

)

 

$

(8,049

)

 

$

(8,064

)

 

$

(7,803

)

 

$

(7,666

)

Total assets

$

1,765,311

 

 

$

1,854,791

 

 

$

1,854,337

 

 

$

1,884,126

 

 

$

1,871,603

 

Total deposits

$

1,603,621

 

 

$

1,603,672

 

 

$

1,524,077

 

 

$

1,567,083

 

 

$

1,618,564

 

Net interest income, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis

$

12,370

 

 

$

11,612

 

 

$

11,188

 

 

$

10,834

 

 

$

10,268

 

Net interest margin

2.82

%

 

2.55

%

 

2.48

%

 

2.39

%

 

2.21

%

Efficiency

61.20

%

 

66.36

%

 

67.37

%

 

69.72

%

 

67.56

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset Quality Data and Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total nonperforming assets

$

1,344

 

 

$

852

 

 

$

863

 

 

$

945

 

 

$

1,407

 

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.08

%

 

0.05

%

 

0.05

%

 

0.05

%

 

0.08

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

0.80

%

 

0.78

%

 

0.77

%

 

0.77

%

 

0.75

%

Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

(0.01

)%

 

0.01

%

 

0.00

%

 

0.00

%

 

0.00

%

Contacts

For additional information contact

Robert E. Krimmel

Chief Financial Officer

(931) 380-8257

