DPA Unveils Groundbreaking CORE+ Technology

KOKKEDAL, DENMARK, JANUARY 23, 2025 ― DPA Microphones announces its new CORE+ technology, a groundbreaking, patent-pending innovation that sets a new standard for distortion-free microphone sound. DPA’s CORE+ eliminates the non-linearities typically generated by the membrane and electronic components of a microphone to redefine what’s possible in sound capture. The company will unveil the technology at The 2025 NAMM Show (Booth 18206) and will showcase it in Europe for the first time during ISE 2025 (Stand 7P600).

“CORE+ is a revolutionary leap ahead in microphone design, blurring the lines of what is acoustically possible,” says Helga Volha Somava, Product Management Director, DPA Microphones. “With an advanced approach that ensures a clear and precise audio experience, CORE+ provides an unprecedented level of accuracy and detail in sound reproduction and sonic fidelity. CORE+ is a game-changer for the world of condenser microphones.”

CORE+ neutralizes distortion across the entire dynamic range of the microphone, making any non-linear artifacts imperceptible and virtually unmeasurable. This new technology provides a new level of pure, clean audio for an extraordinary sound experience, whether recording or amplifying content. It also reduces the hassle of unpredictable challenges of live sound environments, such as when the talent speaks or sings at louder volumes or on stages with multiple microphones. Microphones with CORE+ completely eliminate artifacts, while enhancing the transparency of the entire sound image, to provide audio professionals more freedom to create their desired soundscape.

The implementation of CORE+ requires a redesign of DPA microphones, which the company plans to accomplish with a slow update roll-out across its portfolio. The first solutions to be addressed are the 5 mm omnidirectional headsets and lavaliers. Among the microphones planned for the CORE+ upgrade are 4060, 4061, 4071, 4661, 4066, 4266 and 4466. This will be followed by the brand’s miniature cardioid solutions — the 4088, 4188, 4288 and 4488, as well as the 4166 and 4062 omni. The company is also exploring the possibility of implementing CORE+ with some of its other popular solutions.

All DPA microphones incorporating CORE+ will retain the same microphone specifications, including dynamic range and noise level. To illustrate the advantages of the diminished distortion that CORE+ provides, DPA has implemented a new THD performance reference point — THD <0.5%. As all DPA microphones share the same sonic characteristics, current users will be able to seamlessly mix the enhanced CORE+ solutions with their existing equipment.