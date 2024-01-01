Matthew Wiener and Preyaa Strzalkowski Join Walker & Dunlop’s Affordable Team

BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that Matthew Wiener, has joined its affordable housing team as senior managing director. Wiener will be joined by his longtime partner, Preyaa Strzalkowski, who is based in New York and will be joining W&D as a senior director. Both come to Walker & Dunlop from Wells Fargo’s Multifamily Capital team, where they specialized in government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) originations for both conventional and affordable housing product lines, as well as FHA financing and bridge lending.





“ We are thrilled to welcome Matt and Preyaa to our team. As highly respected leaders in the affordable financing sector, I welcome their expertise and fresh perspectives,” said Sheri Thompson, executive vice president and head of Affordable Housing at Walker & Dunlop. “ We are committed to building the best affordable team in the industry and I know that Matt and Preyaa’s experience will be invaluable to our current and future clients.”

Wiener will start his new role in March. He is one of the true veterans in the GSE financing space with more than 25 years of experience in the industry. Wiener started his career as an analyst at American Property Financing and ended his tenure as a managing director for Wells Fargo Multifamily Capital. He joined Wells Fargo in 2009 through its merger with Wachovia and prior to that, held a similar GSE production role as a director with Wachovia Multifamily Capital.

“ Preyaa and I are extremely grateful and excited to be joining Walker & Dunlop’s affordable team, whose reputation speaks for itself. What drew us to W&D was their entrepreneurial mindset and innovative approach to providing clients with solutions for their debt financing needs. This was extremely important to Preyaa and me, given our focus on both affordable and conventional financings throughout our careers. We look forward to continuing to learn and grow, and adding value to many of the client relationships we built over the decades spent in this industry,” said Wiener.

Strzalkowski worked in both screening and production roles within Wells Fargo’s Multifamily Capital team. Over the last seven years working alongside Matt, she has garnered experience in debt financing, specifically focusing on Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, and balance sheet lending. She will continue this focus in her new role as an originator within W&D’s affordable housing team, starting next month.

Walker & Dunlop’s Affordable Housing platform brings together a dedicated group of affordable specialists who provide our clients with solutions to achieve their affordable housing objectives. Our team has the deep expertise and capability to provide debt and equity financing (LIHTC, conventional, and programmatic joint-venture), investment sales and advisory services, as well as opportunities to invest in the preservation and revitalization of affordable properties. To learn more about our capabilities and financing options, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest commercial real estate finance and advisory services firms in the United States. Our ideas and capital create communities where people live, work, shop, and play. The diversity of our people, breadth of our brand and technological capabilities make us one of the most insightful and client-focused firms in the commercial real estate industry.

