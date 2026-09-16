FireFox Gold Announces Discovery of the Lammas Zone, Intersecting 21.0m at 4.13 g/t Gold More Than 650m From Previous Drilling at the Mustajärvi Project in Lapland, Finland

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) (“FireFox” or the “Company”) is excited to announce the discovery of the “Lammas Zone” at its 100%-owned Mustajärvi Gold Project in Lapland, Finland. Lammas is a newly recognized high-grade gold-mineralized zone that is nearly a kilometre east of the main Mustajärvi Shear Zone (MSZ) (Figure 1). The discovery drill hole, 26MJ032, intersected several gold-mineralized intervals, highlighted by:

21.0m averaging 4.13 g/t gold from 114.0m depth, including 1.0m at 21.6 g/t gold , and;

from 114.0m depth, including , and; 4.2m averaging 3.41 g/t gold from 138.0 metres depth.

Since the initial discovery in 2018, the Company’s focus has been on exploring the three known kilometres of mineralization along the MSZ, making new discoveries at the Northeast and East Zones. Now that FireFox is working towards completing its initial resource estimate for the project early in 2027, the arrival of a second drill rig has allowed testing of a broader array of targets across the property. Lammas is one of several such priority targets that are receiving their first drill tests as targets for future resource growth at Mustajärvi.

Carl Löfberg, FireFox’s CEO, commented, “The results from this hole indicate just how much potential for discovery and expansion remains in the Mustajärvi Shear Zone system. Here at Lammas, work is just beginning, but this structural trend appears to have continuity over some appreciable distance. It is common in orogenic gold systems to find mineralization along multiple structures, either parallel splays of a fault system or stepovers where one system is offset but continues. We have now drill-tested the structure in both directions along strike from the discovery hole, and geophysics and BoT geochemistry suggest that it could continue across the highway onto our northern block and eventually to ground held by Agnico Eagle Mines, more than 1 kilometre away. We plan to return to drilling on the structure in the coming weeks when winter conditions provide better access. In the meantime, we look forward to assays from the two other holes we have completed at Lammas, as well as from our other drilling at multiple targets throughout the project.”

Details of the New Discovery

The FireFox team conducted detailed ground magnetics across most of the tenement, and the team noted several apparent structures with responses consistent with alteration along the MSZ. The Company has been examining the broad structural setting around Mustajärvi as expressions of the crustal-scale Venejoki Shear Zone that passes along the southern margin of the tenement. The northeast striking structure that hosts the Lammas discovery was further upgraded after detecting gold anomalies in base-of-till (BoT) sampling over the new target. Finally, the FireFox team, working with its in-house geophysicist, Markku Montonen from Magnus Minerals, executed an electromagnetic survey at Lammas that returned conductors consistent with the high-pyrite high-grade gold mineralization at the Northeast and East Zones.

As the first drill hole tested the target, FireFox geologists noted the characteristic intense albite alteration, along with abundant quartz-carbonate and tourmaline veining and brecciation. The team moved quickly to drill two additional holes at Lammas, along the same southwest-northeast (SW-NE) trend, testing approximately 250 metres of the structure so far. In those holes, geologists also observed pyrite-tourmaline veining associated with albitized and brecciated metasedimentary rocks, again consistent with the style of mineralization encountered in the discovery hole.

The Company only has assays from one of the three holes, and there is no visible gold reported from any of the Lammas holes so far. FireFox cautions that the presence of pyrite mineralization, and accompanying favourable alteration, do not necessarily indicate the presence of gold mineralization in the two additional holes at Lammas. Preliminary geological logging and estimates of prospectivity should not be relied upon.

Mustajärvi Project and Details of Drill Results

The Mustajärvi Project lies along the highway between the cities of Kittilä and Sodankylä, approximately 18 kilometres east of Kittilä. FireFox and predecessor companies drilled approximately 15,752 metres prior to commencement of the current program and delineated three different lodes of gold mineralization along more than two kilometres of strike. Inclusive of this drill hole, the total drilling on the project is now 29,897 metres.

The high-grade gold mineralization at Mustajärvi is almost always associated with abundant pyrite or hematite (iron oxides). In 2025, FireFox successfully employed fixed-loop electromagnetic (FLEM) surveys to identify gold in conductive (pyrite-dominant) horizons at the near-surface high-grade Mustajärvi East Zone (see Company news releases dated October 27, 2025 and December 8, 2025). This methodology allows for visualization of conductive anomalies that may be related to gold mineralization. Anomalies that further coincide with breaks in the magnetics and structurally complex zones are high-priority targets, as this setting compares very favorably with the East Zone discovery.

In addition to its broad application of detailed magnetics, the Company initiated additional FLEM surveys on targets lying up to 2 kilometres east of the East Zone. The surveys identified two well-defined anomalies recommended for drill testing (see the Company’s news release dated January 12, 2026). The highest priority of these was a strong conductive EM anomaly along an apparent northeast-striking structure or lithologic contact that was already of interest. A BoT sampling program in this area also returned encouraging results, indicating that the potential mineralized system identified by the FLEM work may extend farther along strike towards the northeast. This area, now called the Lammas Zone, is located approximately 750 to 950 metres east-southeast of the centre of East Zone (Figure 1). This work resulted in the three-hole reconnaissance drilling program at Lammas earlier this summer to test the FLEM and BoT targets.

Drill hole 26MJ033 was collared approximately 60 metres southwest of the discovery hole to test the continuation of the same electromagnetic anomaly, and drill hole 26MJ035 was collared approximately 200 metres to the northeast to test a BoT anomaly along the same trend.

Figure 1. Lammas Zone at the Mustajärvi Project with the Locations of Drill Holes including 26MJ032

Drill hole 26MJ032 tested the most prominent FLEM conductor plate and an interpreted splay of the Mustajärvi Shear Zone, a secondary fault system to and the most highly mineralized section along the regional Venejoki Shear Zone. The splay corresponds to northeast-trending discontinuities interpreted from ground magnetic data. The hole is collared in thin glacial sediments (approximately 13.0 metres deep) and passed through the contact between ultramafic volcanic rocks and intensely altered metasedimentary rocks at a depth of 86.8 metres. This is a familiar pattern seen at Mustajärvi, as these ultramafic rocks overlie the metasedimentary rocks as the contact and the shear zone dip south.

The hole successfully confirmed that the FLEM plates were associated with conductive rocks by intersecting broad, stacked gold-bearing intervals associated with patchy and semi-massive pyrite mineralization beginning at 114.0 metres downhole. The shallowest interval yielded 21.0 metres at 4.13 g/t Au, including 1.0 metre at 21.6 g/t Au at a depth of 118.0 metres. This interval is followed by a thin section of internal waste (3.0 metres thick), after which the drill continued through another 4.2 metres averaging 3.41 g/t Au from a depth of 138.0 metres, including 1.0 metre at 7.22 g/t Au. It is noteworthy that this high-grade zone occupies the footwall of a significant fault zone, and the veins are clearly multi-generational, chaotic, and often comprised of vein breccias.

Gold is associated with patchy and semi-massive pyrite and intense quartz-carbonate-tourmaline-pyrite (QCTP) veining hosted in strongly albite- and silica- sericite- altered metasedimentary rock (Figure 2).

Figure 2. Drill Core from Hole 26MJ032 Showing Gold Assays from 114 – 121 Metres

Tourmaline, a black variety referred to as schorl, is particularly abundant in these mineralized intervals, forming semi-massive clots in the QCTP veins, apparent open space filling, and sometimes brecciated by interstitial pyrite.

Deeper in the hole, the drill cut two additional narrow intervals with strong grade. These lower intervals are associated with patchy and disseminated pyrite hosted in intensely albite- and silica-altered sections of mafic intrusive rocks. The intervals returned 1.0 metre at 3.01 g/t Au from a depth of 186.0 metres and 1.0 metre at 1.82 g/t Au from a depth of 191.0 metres.

Structural logging by Finnish specialist consultants Structural Geology Company (SGEO) indicates that the mineralized interval in drill hole 26MJ032 is consistent with the deformation and other geological characteristics of the Mustajärvi Shear Zone system. SGEO confirms that the newly discovered mineralization occurs within a northeast-trending deformation zone displaying the same quartz-tourmaline-pyrite alteration assemblage observed in mineralized zones at the Northeast and East Zones. The overall alteration and setting suggest repeated hydrothermal fluid flow within a long-lived structure. Based on these correlations with other drill holes and previously modelled deformation zones, SGEO interprets the zone as likely representing a separate branch or splay within a broader mineralized corridor.

Table 1. Selected Drill Intercepts in Drill hole 26MJ032

(Cut-off Grade 0.3 g/t Au)

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au Grade

(g/t) 26MJ032 114.0 135.0 21.0 4.13 Including 118.0 119.0 1.0 21.6 And including 123.0 124.0 1.0 9.58 And including 125.0 126.0 1.0 9.58 And including 130.0 132.0 2.0 8.3 138.0 142.2 4.2 3.41 Including 138.0 139.0 1.0 7.22 144.0 145.0 1.0 0.62 161.0 162.0 1.0 0.38 186.0 187.0 1.0 3.01 191.0 192.0 1.0 1.82 All intervals are expressed as core width; true width has not yet been estimated.

Table 2. Drill Collar Information (coordinates presented in EPSG:3067)

Drill Hole Easting Northing Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Depth (m) Assay Status 26MJ032 429874.5 7500681.7 295 65 200.4 Reported 26MJ033 429836.4 7500635.7 295 65 200.5 Pending 26MJ035 430011.0 7500824.9 310 55 215.3 Pending

Methodology & Quality Assurance

The core was transported from the rig to the Company´s core storage facility in Sodankylä, where FireFox’s exploration team conducted the geological and geotechnical logging and selected the assay intervals. Assay intervals were generally 1 metre but in some circumstances were modified according to lithological boundaries and other factors. FireFox geologists maintained chain of custody and sampling procedures according to best industry practice and with due attention to quality assurance and quality control, including ¼ core duplicates, crush stage duplicates, and insertion of certified standard and blank samples.

FireFox team members transported the samples to an ALS sample prep lab in Sodankylä. The samples were sawed then crushed to -2 mm, split and pulverized into 1kg pulps, before being shipped to the ALS facility in Rosia Montana, Romania for gold by fire assay of 50 gm aliquots with AAS finish (method Au-AA26). All samples exceeding 50.0 g/t Au were re-assayed with a gravimetric finish (method Au-GRA22). Other elements, altogether 48, were measured after four-acid digestion by ICP-AES and ICP-MS (method ME-MS61) at the ALS facility located in Loughrea, Ireland.

ALS Laboratories is a leading international provider of assay and analytical data to the mining industry. All ALS geochemical hub laboratories, including the Irish facility, are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for specific analytical procedures. The Firefox QA/QC program consists of insertion of certificated standard material and blanks inserted by Firefox into the analytical batches did not show deviations from recommended values. No QA/QC issues were identified from a review of the analytical data discussed herein.

Patrick Highsmith, Certified Professional Geologist (AIPG CPG # 11702) and director of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Highsmith has helped prepare, reviewed, and approved the technical information in this news release.

Upcoming Webinar

FireFox Gold will host a live investor webinar on Friday, September 18, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. The event will feature FireFox Chairman Patrick Highsmith as he walks through the latest high-grade drilling at the Mustajärvi Gold Project and what’s ahead on the road to a maiden resource estimate anticipated in early 2027. Click the link below to register.

https://event.webinarjam.com/gykm4/register/rg6k1hvm

About FireFox Gold Corp.

FireFox Gold Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FFOX. FireFox also trades on the OTCQB Venture Market Exchange in the US under the ticker symbol FFOXF. The Company has been exploring for gold in Finland since 2017 on a large portfolio of ground prospective for high-grade gold deposits. The delineation of multiple gold zones at the Company’s 100%-held Mustajärvi Project is paving the way for the discovery of Finland’s next major gold deposit.

Having a strong mining law and long mining tradition, Finland remains underexplored for gold. Recent exploration results in the country have highlighted its prospectivity, and FireFox is proud to have a Finland based CEO and technical team.

For more information, please refer to the Company’s website and profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

“Carl Löfberg”

Chief Executive Officer

CONTACT:

FireFox Gold Corp.

Email: info@firefoxgold.com

Telephone: +1-778-938-1994

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information herein contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, the extent of work stoppage and economic impacts that may result from illness, extreme weather, changes in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry.

Forward-looking statements in this release may include statements regarding: the intent to conduct additional exploration; the belief as to the location of the most prospective gold targets; the location of targets for future exploration programs; and the current and future work program, including the extent and nature of exploration to be conducted in 2026. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary.

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the expectations of FireFox as of the date of dissemination and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. FireFox does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

SOURCE: FireFox Gold Corp

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