TIMEFLYS Advances Global Cosmetic Active Ingredient Platform with 39 International PCT Patent Assets

Swiss-registered brand expands scientific cooperation across botanical extraction, chemical synthesis, established efficacy ingredients, fermentation-derived materials and foundational actives.

TIMEFLYS, a Swiss-registered patented cosmetic ingredient brand operating as a Cosmetic Active Ingredient Technology Platform, announced that its international intellectual-property portfolio has reached 39 Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) patent assets as of today. The company said its research and technology development is also connected with several hundred academic papers and journal publications spanning cosmetic science, active-ingredient engineering, formulation research and related life-science fields.

TIMEFLYS is building a global platform designed to bring multiple ingredient-development routes within a single scientific framework. Its principal areas include botanical extraction, chemical synthesis, conventional efficacy ingredients, fermentation-derived ingredients and foundational active substances used in cosmetic research and product development. By linking these areas, the brand aims to support more systematic screening, characterization, standardization and application of active materials for international beauty and personal-care markets.

The Swiss brand said its mission is to advance cosmetic ingredients through disciplined research rather than short-lived market narratives. Its scientific approach emphasizes traceable technical records, repeatable methods, controlled specifications, analytical evaluation and a clear relationship between ingredient identity, quality parameters and intended cosmetic use. TIMEFLYS also seeks to convert laboratory findings into ingredient systems that can be assessed by formulators, manufacturers and research partners under defined technical conditions.

International scientific cooperation forms part of that strategy. TIMEFLYS has established a scientific advisory collaboration with the WHO Academy of the World Health Organization, creating a channel for professional exchange on scientific capacity, knowledge development and research-oriented thinking relevant to health and life sciences. The company has also entered a joint research and development collaboration with National Standards Laboratory SA in Switzerland. That cooperation is intended to strengthen work in testing, technical assessment, methodological control and the responsible development of cosmetic active ingredients.

TIMEFLYS said the two collaborations serve different but complementary purposes. Scientific advisory engagement broadens access to international perspectives and professional dialogue, while laboratory cooperation supports practical research, measurement and technical verification. Together, they are expected to reinforce the brand’s ability to evaluate new materials, refine processing routes and establish more consistent development criteria across its ingredient categories.

The company’s 39-asset PCT portfolio is positioned as a foundation for continued international development. TIMEFLYS plans to expand its intellectual-property strategy around extraction technologies, synthesis pathways, fermentation processes, active-material combinations, stability, delivery and application performance. The associated academic literature and journal work provide a broader evidence environment for technical review and future research planning.

Looking ahead, TIMEFLYS intends to develop one of the world’s leading Cosmetic Active Ingredient Technology Platforms and to become a first-tier patented cosmetic ingredient brand across botanical, synthetic, conventional efficacy, fermentation-derived and foundational active categories. Its long-term agenda includes deeper cross-border research, stronger technical documentation, broader laboratory collaboration and a more integrated route from ingredient discovery to practical cosmetic application.

About National Standards Laboratory SA

National Standards Laboratory SA is the organization with which TIMEFLYS has entered into a joint research and development collaboration in Switzerland. As described in this announcement, the collaboration is intended to support testing, technical assessment, methodological control and research documentation related to TIMEFLYS’s cosmetic active ingredient development. National Standards Laboratory SA is referenced in this press release in connection with that collaboration; the announcement itself is issued by TIMEFLYS.

Media Contact

Company: TIMEFLYS

Email: info@timeflys.ch

Website: www.timeflys.ch

SOURCE: TIMEFLYS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire