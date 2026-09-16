Best of Signs Guarantees 48-Hour Custom Signage Delivery, Unveils New Brand Identity

Ordering customized signage usually means coordinating with three separate vendors: a designer, a printer, and a shipper – a process that can take a week or more. Atlanta-based Best of Signs is disrupting the category with a 48-hour delivery guarantee on custom signage anywhere in the U.S.

As the emergency-grade signage partner businesses turn to when deadlines are tight, Best of Signs stands apart by keeping its promise of certainty.

“In the signage and display industry, where chaos is the norm and deadlines are tight, Best of Signs is setting a new standard as the dependable partner businesses can count on,” said Sukanta Pal, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Group Bayport , parent company of Best of Signs. “Our 48-hour guarantee isn’t just about speed; it’s about removing the anxiety that comes with last-minute orders.”

Best of Signs delivers premium signage backed by a multi-stage quality control system, including color proofing, material checks, and install-readiness verification. The result is brand-accurate signage that businesses can trust, even on a 48-hour deadline.

Best of Signs operates a vertically integrated production facility in Atlanta, covering design, production, and fulfillment in-house. By eliminating reliance on outside vendors, the company removes the delays and inconsistencies common in outsourced production. That reliability is supported by 24-hour customer support.

As part of the repositioning exercise, Best of Signs unveiled a new logo, redesigned website, and a bold new color palette. The new Best of Signs logo takes inspiration from the North Star, an unshakeable point of certainty when chaos strikes. The design thoughtfully merges the North Star with the letter “B” from Best of Signs to create a distinctive mark. A green-dominant color palette anchors the brand’s new visual identity, expressing movement and action.

For years, Best of Signs has helped businesses present their brands professionally at storefronts, events, trade shows, and everywhere in between. Best of Signs has already catered to over 300,000 customers in the U.S., with a user rating of 4.6+ across consumer platforms.

ABOUT GROUP BAYPORT

Group Bayport is a global custom-products e-commerce firm with its headquarters and primary manufacturing facility in Atlanta, Georgia. Through a family of 12 brands including BannerBuzz, Best of Signs, Covers & All, Neon Earth, Tarps and All, and Patio HQ, it offers over 10,000 customizable products spanning signage, outdoor covers, home décor, and promotional displays. With more than 1,500 employees worldwide, the company has served millions of customers across North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania. For more information, visit groupbayport.com .

ABOUT BEST OF SIGNS

Best of Signs, a Group Bayport brand, lets businesses design and order premium custom signage entirely online, with guaranteed 48-hour delivery anywhere in the U.S. Designed for moments when timing matters most, Best of Signs is the dependable partner businesses turn to when deadlines are tight. It offers a comprehensive range of products including banners, flags, canopy tents, table covers, vinyl banners and retractable roll-ups to custom flags and canopy tents and promotional displays. For more information, visit bestofsigns.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Saahil Anant

Group Bayport

saahil.anant@groupbayport.com

SOURCE: Group Bayport

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire