Lumber and CIR Partner to Transform Construction Workforce Planning and Labor Risk Management

Partnership brings together Lumber’s AI-driven workforce management, digital credentialing (BuilderFax), and CIR’s cutting-edge labor risk analytics and workforce development tools

Lumber , a leader in AI-driven construction workforce management, today announced a strategic partnership with Construction Industry Resources , LLC (CIR), the provider of industry-leading labor market analytics and workforce development solutions.

This collaboration integrates Lumber’s workforce management platform with BuilderFax , Lumber’s digital credential management solution that securely digitizes, stores, and streamlines certifications, licenses, and training records for construction craft workers.

Combined with CIR’s Construction Labor Market Analyzer (CLMA) and Contractor Workforce Development Assessment (CWDA), the partnership provides contractors, owners, and labor stakeholders with robust, data-driven tools to quantify and manage labor risk, optimize workforce planning, and enhance project outcomes.

The partnership addresses construction’s skilled labor challenges-uncertainty in supply, demand, and cost-by integrating CIR’s CLMA, an advanced analytics platform leveraging over $8 trillion in U.S. project data to predict local and regional labor market imbalances, with Lumber’s AI-driven workforce management and BuilderFax’s digital credential management solution.

CIR’s CWDA further strengthens workforce development benchmarking, reducing labor risk and enhancing competitiveness industry-wide. Together, the solutions deliver a scalable, end-to-end platform designed to improve operational efficiency and workforce sustainability across all construction market segments.

Benefits of the Partnership Include:

Early identification and mitigation of labor supply and demand risks.

Streamlined, secure digital credential management.

Data-driven workforce development benchmarking and improvement.

Simplification of labor risk evaluation and credential management from the C-suite to craft workers.

Scalable solutions improving operational excellence and project outcomes across market segments.

Shreesha Ramdas, Founder of Lumber, said, “By bringing together data-driven labor market insights and digital credentialing, Lumber and CIR are empowering contractors with smarter, simpler tools to manage workforce complexities and improve project delivery.”

“This partnership combines CIR’s unmatched project labor risk expertise with Lumber’s advanced credential management and workforce solutions to create integrated technology that helps construction contractors innovate faster, operate more efficiently, and succeed competitively,” said Daniel Groves, CEO of Construction Industry Resources. “Together, we are setting new standards for workforce sustainability and labor risk management in the construction industry.”

This partnership reflects a shared vision: help the industry innovate and deploy practical solutions, as well as support the people who build, ensuring safer, more predictable, and rewarding careers across the trades.

About Lumber

Lumber is the industry’s leading all-in-one construction workforce management platform that streamlines payroll, time tracking, safety, compliance, field productivity, rewards, and recognition. For more information, visit Lumber .

About CIR

Construction Industry Resources is the leading provider of comprehensive construction project labor risk solutions, helping owners and contractors identify risk early in planning and bidding in order to schedule, budget, select contractors, and complete projects safely and successfully. CIR offers sophisticated tools and technology through the CLMA and CWDA platforms, as well as full-service solutions for those who prefer a more collaborative, personalized approach. For more information, visit CIR .

