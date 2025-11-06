Figma Buzz Now Connects Directly to Bynder and Other DAMs with LinkrUI

Designers Can Now Access DAM Assets Directly in Figma Buzz, Speeding Up Content Creation

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Santa Cruz Software today announced that Figma Buzz now features direct integration with leading digital asset management (DAM) systems including Bynder, powered by the LinkrUI connector. This DAM connector enables designers and creative teams to access, preview, and place brand-approved assets from their DAM repositories directly within Figma Buzz, while working within the design application, eliminating workflow bottlenecks.

Figma Buzz makes it easy for teams to publish and use brand templates for social media posts, digital ads, one-pagers, event materials, and other documents. With simple editing tools, locked brand elements, and AI-powered features, it enables anyone, from designers to marketers, to quickly create on-brand assets without leaving the Figma ecosystem.

By combining Figma Buzz’s simplified brand asset production with LinkrUI’s cross-platform DAM connectivity, creative teams can now keep all their content creation, customization, and distribution fully within Figma.

“Creative and marketing teams want to stay focused in the tools they use every day without worrying about whether the right assets are at their fingertips,” said Mark Hilton, CEO of Santa Cruz Software. “With LinkrUI now connected to Figma Buzz, designers and marketers can easily tap into Bynder and other leading DAMs, ensuring consistency and speed across their projects.”

Connector Benefits:

Access Bynder & other DAMs within Figma Buzz

Search & preview assets in-app

Place brand-approved files directly

Eliminate workflow bottlenecks

This integration expands the functionality of LinkrUI, which already integrates with Adobe Creative Cloud, Canva, Microsoft Office, Google Workspace, and other creative and productivity tools. By bringing DAM access into Figma Buzz, Santa Cruz Software continues to simplify the creative workflow for both designers and marketing teams, ensuring that the right content is always available, in the right place, at the right time.

About Santa Cruz Software

Santa Cruz Software offers a suite of tools to connect Adobe applications to other Cloud Services, enabling teams to collaborate seamlessly on projects without ever leaving their applications. Enjoy simplified version control, easy asset search, and seamless connection between your shared team assets. Santa Cruz Software features are designed to streamline brand compliance, empower collaboration between teams, and increase productivity. Solutions range from integratable Dynamic Templates based upon Adobe InDesign (PrintUI), a DAM connector for Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe InDesign, Adobe Premiere and Adobe After Effects (LinkrUI), an ad design automation platform (BannersUI) and a turnkey collateral/campaign portal (BrandingUI). For more information, visit the Santa Cruz Software website .

All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective companies.

Media Contact:

David Haefele

FortyThree, Inc.

831.621.5661

scsoftware@43pr.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/figma-buzz-now-connects-directly-to-bynder-and-other-dams-with-linkrui-302607165.html

SOURCE Santa Cruz Software