Pixelworks’ Distributed Rendering Solution Empowers realme’s GT8 Series R1 Gaming Chip to Achieve a Performance Leap

Distributed Rendering Solution Unlocks a New Visual Experience with Low Power Consumption and High Image Quality

SHANGHAI, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of visual processing solutions, today announced that it offers an advanced distributed rendering solution for the R1 gaming chip equipped in the realme GT8 series smartphones. By integrating ultra-low latency MotionEngine® technology, efficient AI game Super Resolution technology, and always-on HDR technology, this solution brings an all-round upgrade to the R1 gaming chip and provides users with a brand-new visual experience.

With the adoption of neural network algorithm based AI distributed computing architecture, Pixelworks’ solution has been deeply optimized on the basis of traditional rendering architecture, supporting the R1 gaming chip’s ability to reduce GPU computing power burden and significantly improve the rendering capabilities of smartphones. For the gaming experience, the distributed rendering solution enables the R1 gaming chip to achieve super-resolution and super-frame up to 2K resolution and 144fps, making the picture smoother and clearer. Gaming players can enjoy PC-level image quality in over a hundred games with low power consumption.

In terms of video experience, the R1 gaming chip supports multiple functions such as dynamic frame interpolation, dynamic ultra-high definition and color enhancement. Pixelworks’ distributed rendering solution provides the underlying technical support, further improving the image brightness and contrast, and enhancing the sense of depth and layering. By leveraging the R1 chip, the full potential of the mobile phone is unleashed and the video frame rate is enhanced. Additionally, low frame rate video content can be presented stably with excellent visual quality, even on high refresh rate smartphones.

“As a milestone product for realme’s 300 million sales, the realme GT8 series has achieved a comprehensive leap in performance, imaging, and design,” said Chase Xu, Vice President of realme. “For a more visually appealing experience, we partnered with Pixelworks to integrate the distributed rendering solution into the R1 chip, further breaking through the ceiling of visual effects and bringing users an immersive visual experience.”

Commenting on this cooperation, Jun Fang, Vice President of Pixelworks and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit, stated, “It’s a great pleasure to join hands with realme again and continue our cooperation on the GT8 series to achieve a leap forward in both performance and imaging, which reflects realme’s commitment to continuously improving the user experience. Pixelworks is honored to be a part of this effort, offering professional visual processing solutions that expand the realm of gaming and video quality, while also bringing consumers a refreshing visual experience.”

About realme:

realme is a global consumer technology company disrupting the smartphone market by making cutting-edge technologies more accessible. It provides a range of smartphones and lifestyle technology devices with premium specs, quality, and trend-setting designs to young consumers.

Established by Sky Li in 2018 and driven by its “Dare to Leap” spirit, realme has become one of the top 5 smartphone players in 30 markets globally in just three years, and realme has entered multiple markets worldwide, including China and Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa, and has a global user base of over 160 million.

For more information, please visit www.realme.com.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.pixelworks.com.

SOURCE Pixelworks, Inc.