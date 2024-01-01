LAIKA and Rizzoli Universe Form Multi-Project Publishing Collaboration to Celebrate Two Decades of Iconic Stories, Imagination, and Stop-Motion Technology

PORTLAND, Ore. & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LAIKAStudios—LAIKA, iconic, instant classic-producing stop-motion animation studio and Rizzoli announce a five-project collaboration falling under the Rizzoli Universe imprint, celebrating LAIKA’s 20th anniversary. The multi-title deal will feature original art and photography, never-before-seen archival material and behind-the-scenes secrets across all of LAIKA’s films, including ParaNorman, The Boxtrolls, Kubo and the Two Strings, and Missing Link with dedicated titles for Coraline and Wildwood. All five publications will celebrate the remarkable story of the Oregon-based animation studio that has and continues to revolutionize the world of cinema.









First up is LAIKA: The Magic Behind a Stop-Motion Dream Factory, set for release March 10, 2026. The first installment in LAIKA and Rizzoli’s new publishing venture, this expansive and gorgeously designed hardcover illustrates the story behind the studio and the hundreds of artists, craftspeople, and technicians who brought its films to life, detailing every aspect of their creative process. Script development, puppet-making, 3D printing technology, storyboards, and early sketches—from each of their iconic projects—converge into the definitive monograph on the “LAIKA Dream Factory.”

The Art of Wildwood (fall 2026) will coincide with the highly anticipated release of Wildwood, celebrating the studio’s latest film through sketches, concept art, storyboards, and photography. The Art of Coraline (date TBC) is the perfect occasion to celebrate the film that has thrilled and inspired audiences around the world for over 16 years, through an exclusive, behind-the-scenes lens. Original art inspired by the iconic film will be transposed into the Coraline Oracle Deck and Guidebook (fall 2026), and LAIKA’s whole canon of characters will be featured in a LAIKA Tarot Deck and Guidebook (fall 2027).

“LAIKA’s films are beloved around the world, not only for their memorable heroes and singular stories, but also for the artistic excellence that goes into crafting each frame of film. That’s why there’s no better partner for LAIKA than Rizzoli, renowned for books that transcend the ordinary to become timeless objects of art. We’re thrilled to collaborate with such an esteemed publisher on this series of beautiful, collectible publications that showcase the artistry behind our films.”



– David Burke, LAIKA Chief Marketing & Operations Officer

“Rizzoli Universe is excited to celebrate the history of LAIKA and its unique place in the cinema firmament. The studio’s love of craftsmanship and attention to detail will be on full display in these new books and decks, giving fans a chance to interact in a whole new way with the worlds of Coraline, Wildwood, and beyond.”



– Charles Miers, Publisher, Rizzoli New York

About LAIKA:



Founded in 2005 just outside Portland, Oregon, LAIKA has produced five films: Missing Link (2019), Kubo and the Two Strings (2016), The Boxtrolls (2014), ParaNorman (2012) and Coraline (2009). All were nominated for the Academy Award® for Outstanding Animated Feature. Kubo and the Two Strings won the BAFTA® Award for Best Animated Film and received an additional Oscar® nomination for Visual Effects. Missing Link was awarded the Golden Globe® for Best Animated Film. LAIKA was awarded a Scientific and Technology Oscar® in 2016 for its innovation in 3D printing. LAIKA is currently in production on its next animated film Wildwood. Among the animated films in development are The Night Gardener, from an original idea by Bill Dubuque, creator of the hit series Ozark, and Piranesi, based on the NYT bestselling novel by Susanna Clarke with a screenplay to be written by Dave Kajganich.

LAIKA’s Live Action subsidiary has a range of projects in development including a feature film based on the action thriller novel Seventeen by screenwriter John Brownlow; the original script Crumble, written and directed by Brian Duffield (Spontaneous) with Phil Lord and Chris Miller (Spider-verse films) producing, and an original project from Oscar®-nominated screenwriter Jon Spaihts (Dune). Captain Marvel filmmakers Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck will write and direct LAIKA’s live action adaptation of #1 New York Times bestselling author Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel Atmosphere. Lucy Liu and Charles Melton will star in director Lulu Wang’s film version of Katie Kitamura’s bestselling novel Audition, which LAIKA is producing alongside Higher Ground Productions. www.laika.com

About Rizzoli New York:



Rizzoli New York has been publishing exquisite, illustrated books since 1974 and is a leader in the fashion, interior design, culinary, art, architecture, and photography fields. Rizzoli Universe—formerly Universe Publishing—was added in 1990 and publishes books, decks, and calendars in a range of subjects including popular culture, art, photography, humor, gaming, cooking, craft, interior design, sports, music, entertainment, street culture, LGBTQIA, counterculture, and travel. Rizzoli produces its museum and exhibitions publishing under our imprint Rizzoli Electa, in collaboration with leading Italian book publisher and sister company Mondadori Electa. Our corporate entity Rizzoli International Publications also distributes books from Flammarion, Batsford/Pitkin, Smith Street Books, Gagosian, and Aquavella Galleries. In addition to our publishing house, the company maintains the Rizzoli Bookstore—widely considered one of the foremost independent booksellers in America—which specializes in literature, photography, architecture, interior design, culinary, and the fine and applied arts.

