SKUx and Strike Force Expand Partnership Offering Special Rewards at Live Concerts and Events with Cre8Fans, Built on Hedera

SKUx, a leader in item-level payment acceptance and digital payment innovation, and Strike Force, a leading eCommerce CPG beverage and product company, is pleased to announce an expanded partnership launch. This revolutionary partnership will leverage the Hedera Network’s leading enterprise distributed ledger technology (DLT) to track the issuance and redemption of Strike Force promotional offers, powered by the SKUx Platform.

Kicking off this spring at the Lil Wayne concert, May 3rd, in Birmingham, Alabama presented by Headliner Marketing, concert attendees who scan a Cre8Fans qr code during the show will receive special promotions toward the purchase of Strike Force products. Customers who choose to make their purchase using Apple Pay® receive even greater rewards provided by Strike Force only available when they complete their payment using Apple Pay at Strikeforceenergy.com.

“It is clear our customers enjoy SKUx promotions, and we are committed to enabling seamless purchasing experiences for them.” said Bruce Schlee, CEO and Founder of Strike Force. “We are excited to continue to offer our customers innovative and fun promotional opportunities, while at the same time increasing the traceability and security of our promotional campaigns.”

The announcement follows recent patents granted to SKUx by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for item-level payments processing technology, promotional offer engagement, and product/item-level gift cards. The multi-patented SKUx solution, which leverages the Hedera Network, incorporates a retail friendly use case of distributed ledger technology to provide verified proof of consumer engagement. This enables secure, transparent, and tamper proof record keeping for SKUx clients.

About SKUx

SKUx is unlocking value with every transaction. With mobile phones, qr codes, virtual cards, and app-based payments now ubiquitous tools of commerce, SKUx is enabling brands to deliver personalized, seamless and impactful buying experiences that drive loyalty, financial inclusion and wellness over our network. The multi-patented SKUx platform is enabling the shift to trusted and universal item-level acceptance and engagement for consumers, merchants, brands, banks, payment networks and processors. For more information, visit skux.io

About Strike Force

At Strike Force, we work with a warrior mindset, knowing our training is never complete. Skip the powder, forget the spoon, Strike Force doesn’t make instant beverages, we make beverages in an instant. No mixing required. For more information, visit strikeforceenergy.com

About Cre8Fans

Cre8fans transforms the way fans connect with brands, musicians, athletes, celebrities, and influencers leveraging patented, exclusive SKUx wallet technology. Focused on delivering immersive and interactive experiences, Cre8fans partners with major names across entertainment and lifestyle sectors to bring fans closer to the people and brands they love. Through groundbreaking solutions, Cre8fans leads the next generation of fan interaction and loyalty-building experiences, whereby sponsors and influencers use amazing insights to create dream relationships and stronger cash flows. With Cre8fans, everyone wins.

