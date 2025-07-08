Patriot.TV Supercharges Conservative Lineup with Wayne Dupree and Drew Berquist Shows Under Bold New Leadership

Two bold and unapologetically conservative voices bring decades of influence, military service, media credentials, and raw grassroots energy to Patriot.TV, a network already poised for breakout growth.

Patriot.TV, the flagship streaming platform of Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism Inc. (OTC PINK:CBMJ), is charging full speed ahead with the addition of two powerhouse programs: “The Wayne Dupree Show” and “This Is My Show with Drew Berquist”. These two bold and unapologetically conservative voices bring decades of influence, military service, media credentials, and raw grassroots energy to a network already poised for breakout growth.

The announcement comes just two weeks after it announced that media visionary JD Rucker has become the Company’s President and COO.

The expansion marks the first wave of programming under the leadership of new network president JD Rucker, a veteran media strategist and digital visionary who has vowed to make Patriot.TV the go-to platform for authentic, fearless, and unfiltered conservative media.

“We’re going all-in on quality,” said JD Rucker, President of Patriot.TV. “Wayne Dupree and Drew Berquist are not just hosts, they are icons of conservative truth-telling. Whether we grow to five shows or 50, Patriot.TV will deliver the most essential, uncensored programming in the nation.”

Meet the New Titans of Patriot.TV

Wayne Dupree, often called the “OG of conservative podcasting,” brings his award-winning show to Patriot.TV after years of independent dominance. A U.S. Air Force veteran turned conservative firebrand, Dupree’s no-nonsense style and wide-reaching influence have made him a staple across the movement. His guest list reads like a who’s who of American politics, President Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan, Dr. Ben Carson, and Michelle Malkin, to name just a few. With over 1 million monthlywebsite views and a loyal following across every major platform, Dupree’s voice is a megaphone for patriotic truth in an age of censorship.

“Joining Patriot.TV is more than just a move, it’s a mission,” said Wayne Dupree. “I’ve spent years building a platform for free speech and common-sense conservatism. Now, with Patriot.TV, we have a home where those values are front and center.”

Drew Berquist is no stranger to danger, or the camera. A former U.S. counterterrorism officer with over 30 deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, Berquist has since become a national voice on security, liberty, and the real threats America faces. His media career has included major platforms like CRTV, BlazeTV, and One America News Network, and he now serves as the National Spokesman for Mammoth Nation. His show delivers hard-hitting commentary and unmatched geopolitical insight four days a week.

“The team and I are thrilled to be joining Patriot.TV,” said Drew Berquist. “This network is growing fast, and we’re proud to be a key part of that rise. Real news, real talk, real America, it doesn’t get better than this.”

Under Rucker’s guidance, Patriot.TV is aggressively expanding its footprint on Rumble, X (Twitter), Truth Social, and other major streaming platforms. These shows are just the beginning. Dozens of new hosts are in talks, and the network is actively recruiting rising conservative stars, veterans, influencers, and issue-based broadcasters ready to speak boldly and bypass corporate media filters.

“This isn’t about playing catch-up. It’s about leading the next conservative media wave,” Rucker added. “We’re building the future, one fearless voice at a time.”

Patriot.TV is a cutting-edge media platform, now featuring real-time daily news feeds and an expanded lineup of compelling programming. Leveraging a powerful multi-platform distribution strategy, Patriot.TV reaches audiences across Patriot.TV, Rumble, Truth Social, X, Roku, and more. This next-generation platform drives revenue growth through a diverse model including sponsorships, targeted advertising, affiliate partnerships, and a new membership program.

