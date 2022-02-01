Fan-Favorite Deal Returns to Applebee’s with Five Boneless Wings for $1 with ANY Fresh, Never Frozen Handcrafted Burger

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–It’s back – by popular demand! Burgers and Boneless Wings are a delicious duo that Applebee’s guests can enjoy for a great deal. Now for a limited time, guests can add 5 Boneless Wings for $1 to ANY Fresh, Never Frozen Handcrafted Burger!* Enjoy any one of Applebee’s juicy Handcrafted Burgers – including the latest additions to the menu – the Bourbon Street Mushroom Swiss Burger and the Neighborhood Double Burger – with 5 Boneless Wings for $1 for dine-In, To Go, and Delivery.





Applebee’s Handcrafted Burgers are 100-percent fresh and never made from frozen ground beef. All Handcrafted Burgers are prepared from premium ingredients and made to order. Guests can choose from a menu of eight mouth-watering options including:

Bourbon Street Mushroom Swiss Burger

Neighborhood Double Burger

Whisky Bacon Burger

Quesadilla Burger

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Burger

Impossible Cheeseburger

Applebee’s delicious Boneless Wings are crispy breaded pieces of tender boneless chicken tossed in any choice of wing sauce: Classic Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Sweet Asian Chile, Garlic Parmesan, Extra Hot Buffalo, and Honey Pepper. Plus, all Boneless Wings are served with choice of Bleu cheese or house-made ranch dressing with real buttermilk.

“This deal is one our guests know and love! Burgers and Boneless Wings are a delicious duo and now guests can enjoy their favorite pairing of flavors for a great deal,” said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer, Applebee’s. “We know our guests love options and with eight delicious Handcrafted Burgers, Boneless Wings tossed in your choice of six savory flavors, and a deal available for dine-in, To Go, and Delivery, we hear them loud and clear!”

To find your local restaurant to dine in, visit Applebees.com/restaurants. To order Applebee’s To Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google).

For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Applebee’s E-Club and receive a welcome offer!

*For a limited time. Price & participation may vary. Valid on full-priced burgers only. Not valid with any other offers, coupons, or discounts. Not valid with “2 for $XX” Menu.

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s franchise operations consisted of 1,678 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States as of March 1, 2023. This number does not include seven domestic Applebee’s ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and 15 Applebee’s international ghost kitchens. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

