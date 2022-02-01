Unattended Retail Concept, Bleni Blends, Wins Offer on ABC’s Shark Tank

Philadelphia-based frozen beverage kiosk company received national exposure on hit business program

HAVERTOWN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Unattended Solutions, Inc. d/b/a Bleni Blends, a Philadelphia-based frozen beverage kiosk company, appeared on ABC’s Shark Tank on Friday, March 31, where it received an investment offer from KIND Snacks and Camino Partners Founder, Daniel Lubetzky and inventor and entrepreneur, Lori Greiner. Founders, Peter and Stuart Shapiro’s appearance on the show garnered nationwide awareness and will assist in accelerating their expansion and innovation efforts.

Founded in 2019 by native Philadelphia, entrepreneurial brothers Peter and Stuart Shapiro, Bleni Blends’ kiosks enable consumers to select real fruit smoothies and coffee frappes 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, as a delicious, nutritional alternative to traditional vending machine options. In just 60 seconds, customers can sip frozen blends such as Strawberry Banana, Tropical, Green Power, Pink Dragon, and Vanilla Frappé coffee. The fruit blends are made with real fruits and vegetables, with no added sugar, no artificial flavors, dairy, lactose, or gluten.

“When my brother Stuart and I founded Bleni Blends, we never imagined the possibility of appearing on national TV and receiving recognition from industry leaders,” said Peter Shapiro, CEO and President of Bleni Blends. “Our appearance on Shark Tank will allow us to expand operations nationally and provide a quick, nutritious option to thousands of consumers across North America.”

Bleni Blends currently operates over 50 machines in North America, including California, Colorado, Florida, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, South Carolina, Texas, Toronto, and Utah. In addition to bringing additional brand awareness across the United States and Canada, the sought-after investment will aid Bleni Blends in scaling its product to untapped regions and continuing to provide consumers with a fresh, sustainable alternative to traditional on-the-go snacks. Looking ahead, Bleni Blends plans on strategic innovation with new flavors and product capabilities.

“We’re so excited for the next chapter of Bleni Blends as pioneers to the contactless retail world,” said Stuart Shapiro, COO and Vice President of Operations and Treasurer for Bleni Blends. “Having the opportunity to showcase our business on a national scale was a dream come true and we can’t wait for what we’re able to deliver to consumers as a result, including new flavors and new products to come.”

Bleni Blends appeals to operators with an entrepreneurial spirit looking to indulge in a low maintenance and proven success vending machine. Kiosks are self-contained, self-cleaning, and require minimal maintenance. Additionally, kiosks only occupy 12 square feet of space and can be installed in a few hours, providing a fully automated experience that spotlights the future of retail transactions. Bleni Blends are cashless and accept all major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Wallet, and most staff and student cards by utilizing a touchless vending option, ideal for today’s world that prioritizes contactless delivery.

For more information on Bleni Blends or to find out more about operating your own kiosk, please visit bleniblends.com.

About Bleni Blends

Bleni Blends was developed in 2019 as a nutritious, contactless, unattended beverage kiosk to provide consumers with a nutritious and convenient option to traditional vending machine offerings in just 60 seconds. All Blenis are made with real fruits and vegetables, with no added sugar, no artificial flavors, dairy, lactose, or gluten. Seven flavors and variations are currently available, including Strawberry Banana, Green Power, Pink Dragon, Tropical, Coffee Bean, and Mocha Coffee. Committed to maintaining and adding value through profitable growth, Bleni Blends operates over 50 locations across the United States and Canada, primarily present in healthcare environments and on university campuses. For more information, visit bleniblends.com.

Contacts

Stephanie Jerome/Farah Good



[email protected]