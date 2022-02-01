SoFi Technologies, Inc. Acquires Leading Fintech Mortgage Lender, Wyndham Capital Mortgage

Acquisition of industry-leading, fintech mortgage lender is intended to help SoFi scale mortgage growth, and create sales and operational efficiencies, while also introducing a broader suite of mortgage product offerings for SoFi members

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI), a member-centric, one-stop shop for digital financial services that helps members borrow, save, spend, invest and protect their money, announced that it has acquired Wyndham Capital Mortgage, a leading fintech mortgage lender in an all cash transaction. While the transaction is not expected to be material to the company’s 2023 financial outlook, it is expected to be accretive within six months. The acquisition – which includes the integration of both talent and technology from Wyndham Capital – will allow SoFi to broaden its suite of mortgage products available to members, enhance unit economics, and take ownership of an intelligent and scalable platform that has set the industry standard for a fully digital mortgage experience. This “full stack” approach is also intended to minimize SoFi’s reliance on third-party partners and processes.

“At SoFi, we’re on a mission to help people get their money right and purchasing a home is often one of, if not the, biggest financial decision individuals make in their lives,” said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi Technologies, Inc. “Several macro- and socioeconomic factors – high inflation and rising mortgage rates, the new world of work, and others – have ushered in a new era across the U.S. real estate market. These changing conditions mean it’s more important than ever that borrowers have a trusted partner they can look to as they go through the process of obtaining a mortgage for a home. Today’s acquisition of Wyndham Capital will not only allow us to scale and keep pace with accelerated growth, but also allow us to foster that growth in a way that brings value to our members through sales and operational efficiencies and helps members get their money right when it comes to one of life’s most significant financial milestones.”

Wyndham Capital has helped more than 100,000 borrowers – with a 98 percent satisfaction rating – since it launched more than two decades ago.

SoFi’s acquisition of Wyndham Capital enables savings for current and prospective homeowners in both time and money through transparent rates and a seamless application process. Wyndham Capital’s innovation-first approach has enabled it to deliver a fully digital and award-winning experience for borrowers, while also freeing up employees’ time to focus on borrower communication, transparency, and trust.

Looking ahead, SoFi will be working to integrate Wyndham Capital’s talented team and robust technology platform into the company’s Lending business, adding strength and efficiency to the home loans segment of the company’s Financial Services Productivity Loop (FSPL) strategy.

About SoFi

SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a member-centric, one-stop shop for digital financial services on a mission to help people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. The company’s full suite of financial products and services helps its more than 5.2 million SoFi members borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money better by giving them fast access to the tools they need to get their money right, all in one app. SoFi also equips members with the resources they need to get ahead – like career advisors, Certified Financial Planners (CFP®), exclusive experiences and events, and a thriving community – on their path to financial independence.

SoFi Technologies innovates across three business segments: Lending, Financial Services – which includes SoFi Bank, SoFi Invest, SoFi Credit Card, SoFi Protect, and SoFi Insights – and Technology Platform, which offers the only end-to-end vertically integrated financial technology stack. SoFi is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

