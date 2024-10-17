Faith Community Church Goes Immersive With EAW

TUCSON, AZ, OCTOBER 17, 2024 – Faith Community Church (FCC), a contemporary-style worship congregation based in Tucson, Arizona, provides engaging immersive services with unique audio technology from Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®).

FCC had a plan to update its aging audio system to a traditional Left-Center-Right approach. However, after being presented with an immersive system demo comprised of EAW’s ADAPTive AC6 Column Loudspeakers, the choice was clear. The new system included 19 AC6s (nine in the front and 10 surrounds) to create a 360-degree immersive design. The venue also incorporated three Otto Subwoofers and 13 MKD526 2-Way Full-Range Dual-Woofer Loudspeakers as stage-lip front fills.

The move to immersive was suggested by Michael Garrison, President and Owner of Michael Garrison Associates (MGA). As the integrator on this project, Garrison was well-versed in the stand-out nature of EAW’s ADAPTive series. “There are many great loudspeaker products from very respected manufacturers that we could have chosen for this project,” he said. “But the AC6’s unique performance capabilities, excellent sonic quality and great overall value easily won the day! And the church leadership’s previous experience with EAW’s ADAPTive product line made the AC6/Otto combination the unanimous best choice for FCC.”

This project was a collaboration between the EAW team, MGA and Hugo Larin, Senior Business Development Manager at FLUX Immersive. The first-time installation combination of EAW’s ADAPTive technology with FLUX’s industry-leading SPAT Revolution immersive control software delivered precise sound coverage to create an environment that enhanced the worship experience for Faith Community Church.

“The ability to steer sound where we need it to go and fill the gaps where other systems can’t, is a great benefit to our facility and our congregants,” says Jacob Pierce, Administrative Pastor at Faith Community Church. “We wanted a quality system out of the box and when you add an immersive engine, the clarity only increases. The system was easy for me to learn and teach our volunteers, and they can now effortlessly produce a professional-sounding mix.” Overall, the support from EAW and other partners led to the successful design, installation and commissioning of Faith Community’s new sound system. “The unanticipated morphing of this project’s scope and design target required a significant level of communication, coordination, cooperation, trust and goodwill by all involved parties. Also, the short timeline during a very busy holiday season added a lot of pressure,” explained Garrison. “The smooth execution and successful outcome of this project would not have been possible without the over-the-top support and dedication from both EAW and FLUX; they are great partners.”