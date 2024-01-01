Music Expo Partners With The Recording Academy For Music Creator Event In San Francisco On Nov. 9th



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Oct. 16, 2024) – Marking its 10th anniversary celebration this year, ‘Music Expo San Francisco’ will bring together over 40 GRAMMY-winning producers, engineers, songwriters, artists and leading technology brands and offer unparalleled access to some of the most successful creators. Rounding out an impressive lineup, Music Expo will expand its’ San Francisco event with newly added partners including The Recording Academy and official retail partner Sweetwater. The highly-anticipated event will highlight three major tracks including; Immersive Audio Sessions presented by Neumann and ASG, Creative Sessions presented by Kali Audio and Audigo Labs, and Music Business panels.



Music Expo San Francisco will be held at San Francisco’s newest venue, Music City San Francisco (1353 Bush St, San Francisco, CA 94109) on Nov. 9th. Early bird tickets for the event have ended, and a new tier of tickets are now available at a 15% discount on General Admission until Oct. 31st, here: musicexpo.co/register.



View the complete lineup of speakers and programming here: https://musicexpo.co/#programming.



Known for his signature musical style and as an advocate for peace and sustainability, acclaimed Singer-songwriter/Producer, and DJ Cigarbox Man, will headline the after party concert with a live performance in celebration of the 10th anniversary event. Equipped with his iconic cigar box guitar, handcrafted from recycled materials, this groundbreaking Chilean artist has previously collaborated with legendary musicians such as Tomás Salcedo and Nahuel Bronzini.







The Recording Academy will host a panel discussion on their recommendations for the delivery of recorded music projects with Maureen Droney, the Executive Director of the Producers & Engineers Wing (P&E Wing), and host the official happy hour presented by the San Francisco Chapter.



As the official retail partner, Sweetwater will offer Bonus Bucks codes valued at $20 each to all Music Expo attendees to be redeemed on the web or by phone. Plus expect show specials the day of the event (conditions apply).



Registered attendees will be eligible to win over $700 worth of plugins and product giveaways including KIT Plugins’ acclaimed Blackbird emulations, their recently released KIT Drums-Connor Denis, renowned BB N105 V2 Channel Strip and the BB Chamber A, their first plugin built using AI. Attendees will also have the opportunity to win prizes from Avid, De-Fi and many other partners.



Music Expo San Francisco is presented by Focusrite Group and is in association with Sound On Sound Magazine and Avid as the official conference sponsor. Breakout sponsors include; Neumann, KALI Audio, Advanced Systems Groups (ASG) and Audigo Labs. Exhibiting sponsors include; Leapwing Audio, Audeze, Audient, GS Music, and Warm Audio.



Curation partners include; Dolby Institute, Coast Mastering and San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM) and The Recording Academy. Community sponsors Girls Behind The Rock Show, Hyde Street Studios and SF-EMM, and Media sponsors Gearspace.com.



Publicity and media services are provided by Pitch Candy PR.

