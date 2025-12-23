Expert Mortgage Assistance Releases Study on the Impact of Climate Change on Mortgage Lending Practices

Scientists and environmentalists have been worrying about climate change for decades. Today, it’s a boardroom priority for mortgage lenders and regulators. The explanation is simple: The financial risks are no longer just theoretical. They’re measurable, they’re focused, and they are ready to unleash at an unprecedented magnitude on the housing market.

New studies, including a landmark Study by Expert Mortgage Assistance , are piecing together the links between increasing physical disasters and stringent lending risks, uncovering an industry stability risk measured in the many billions.

The Data: A Trilogy of Risk

The story unfolds across three key data sets:

1. The Soaring Cost of Disasters: A NOAA dataset chronicling billion-dollar disasters from 1980 to 2024 reveals the staggering and accelerating financial toll of climate events. The inflation-adjusted costs are monumental, with certain categories dwarfing others. For instance, Tropical Cyclones alone have inflicted nearly $1.4 trillion in damage over this period, punctuated by catastrophic years like 2005 (Hurricane Katrina) and 2017 (Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria). Similarly, Severe Storms have cumulatively cost over $400 billion, with a pronounced surge in frequency and cost in recent years. This data, visualized in the accompanying chart, underscores a clear trend of escalating economic impacts, moving the financial risk of climate change from a theoretical concern to a concrete, annual line item for the economy and, by extension, the mortgage industry.

2. Concentrated Ground Zero: This danger is not distributed equally. The report estimates that by 2025, a whopping 5% of climate-hit mortgages will be in just three states:

Florida: $87.86M in estimated credit losses

Louisiana: $6.87M

California: $39.13M

This geographic concentration means lenders with heavy portfolios in these regions face disproportionate exposure.

3. The Bottom Line for Lenders: Mapping that damage to dollars and cents, models created by First Street Foundation estimate the climate-related credit losses will drain $5.4 billion in mortgage lending over the next 10 years. The costs mount over time, with loss estimates for a single year reaching $3.2 billion in 2030.

How Climate Risk Becomes Mortgage Risk

This data isn’t abstract; it directly undermines the foundation of mortgage lending: stable collateral. Here’s how:

Collateral Devaluation: A house in a floodplain can literally lose tens of thousands of dollars of value overnight. Research finds homes in high-hazard areas can sell for ~7% less than similar properties, reducing the lender’s collateral.

Borrower Distress and Default: Homeowners are left with enormous repair bills and rising insurance premiums after a disaster. A borrower who must decide between a mortgage payment and a new roof will probably default, leaving the lender holding a depreciated asset.

Insurance Market Failure: This is where insurance companies pull out of risky areas or require collateral to pay rates that are not affordable, making a mortgage simply unobtainable. Lenders, in response, retreat, locking down entire markets.

The Path Forward: Data, Not Guesswork

The scale of the challenge requires a playbook different from anything else. Manual underwriting and legacy appraisal techniques are incapable of pricing the future climate risk of a 30-year loan. Lenders require agility and thoughtfulness.

According to the Expert Mortgage Assistance’s Study, the solution is data-driven operations and alliances. Lenders need to embed climate risk models into underwriting and portfolio management. This requires:

Advanced Analytics: Platforms that integrate climate forecasts with conventional financial information.

Operational Scalability: The capability to perform large amounts of complex risk assessment efficiently.

Proactive Compliance: Structural guidance to satisfy new regulatory requirements for climate risk disclosure and stress testing.

Building such capability in-house is neither quick nor cheap for many institutions. By partnering with specialists, lenders can ‘bake this resilience in’ and receive the technology, expertise, and services to navigate this new world without sacrificing speed or compliance.

Conclusion:

Climate risk has become a central part of credit risk. Lenders who implement it as a strategic driver, with accurate data and flexible operations, will both protect themselves from potential billions of dollar losses, but also achieve an edge that is fundamentally competitive. If anything, it will be them offering transparency and managing stable portfolios within a market where others are pulling back.

MEDIA DETAIL:

Company Name: Expert Mortgage Assistance

Email: info1@expertmortgageassistance.com

Website: https://www.expertmortgageassistance.com/

SOURCE: Expert Mortgage Assistance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire