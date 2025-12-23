HealthTech Welcomes VP of Revenue Cycle Services

HealthTech is pleased to announce that Margaret Bistrovich has joined HealthTech as the new vice president of Revenue Cycle Services. Bistrovich has over 25 years of health care experience in operations, client relationship management, revenue cycle management, and EDI technology solutions. Previously, as CBO Director, Revenue Cycle Management at Catholic Health Initiatives, Bistrovich enhanced financial performance across multi-state hospital systems.

Bistrovich’s career reflects her steadfast commitment and passion for healthcare. She has progressed through key roles at Gaffey & Associates and Gaffey Healthcare, including Sr. Director of Client Delivery, Sr. VP of Client Delivery & Operations, and VP of Product Management & Strategy.

HealthTech | Impekkable Healthcare Chairman & CEO Derek Morkel said Bistrovich will oversee Revenue Cycle services for HealthTech Managed Hospitals and Client Services for HealthTech’s EDW and Zero Balance Collection Services at Impekkable. “Her role in supporting both HealthTech hospitals and HealthTech EDW clients will help to build company RCM analytics and data mining capabilities. With expertise in revenue cycle management, project management, healthcare technology and HIPAA compliance, Margaret delivers transformative solutions that drive organizational success.”

HealthTech is an award-winning health care consulting and strategic hospital services firm based in Plano, Texas with clients across the United States. We are dedicated to the goal of improving performance, achieving compliance, reducing costs, and ultimately improving patient care. Leveraging consultants with deep healthcare industry experience, HealthTech provides actionable insights and guidance that supports informed decision making and drives efficiency in operational performance.

Contact:

Dominic Symes

dominic.symes@health-tech.us

949 981-7107

SOURCE: HealthTech

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire