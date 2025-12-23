The Best Mommy Makeover in Bellevue is done by Dr. Allegra at NW Face and Body.

The latest statistics from ASPS report 171,064 tummy tuck procedures, underscoring how strongly this mommy makeover staple has grown in popularity across the U.S. Against the backdrop, Dr. Ludwig Allegra has emerged as a prominent figure in Bellevue, performing a variety of procedures, most popular being mommy makeover. Operating out of Northwest Face & Body , Dr. Allegra performs surgical procedures that require detailed anatomical knowledge and technical expertise.

Why Dr. Allegra is the Best Mommy Makeover Surgeon

Dr. Allegra performs mommy makeover in a single, carefully planned operation, combining a tummy tuck with breast augmentation, while others separate the process into multiple surgeries. Explaining his approach, he notes in a video ,

“We have developed techniques to be extremely efficient at being able to do this with a relatively short surgical time which makes it practical for most individuals to, in fact, have one surgical procedure that addresses both issues…one recovery.”

This one-stage approach can reduce the number of recovery periods and time away from normal routines. He also does not apply a strict BMI cutoff and evaluates each patient individually to determine candidacy and surgical planning.

To support comfort after surgery, Dr. Allegra uses Exparel® , a long-acting local anesthetic, which significantly reduces postoperative discomfort. For some patients, it lessens the need for opioid pain medication. With modern, tissue-respecting techniques designed to limit trauma, many patients are able to return to desk-based work in about one week.

How Much Does a Mommy Makeover Cost?

At Northwest Face & Body, Dr. Allegra performs Mommy Makeover with breast augmentation & tummy tuck for $11,900. He offers free consultation and complimentary vectra simulation imaging . The fee includes all post ops, surgical garments, cost of anesthesia, and operating room.

Patient’s Experience

Most importantly, patients describe a supportive & reassuring experience from consultation with Dr. Allegra. Reviews cite natural-looking outcomes, improved symmetry, and high satisfaction with their post-operative results at Northwest Face & Body.

One of his patients notes:

“I will be coming back here with any other procedures I’m interested in the future!”

The measured technique and patient-centered approach has helped position Dr. Allegra as a best choice among mommy makeover surgeons in Bellevue.

Dr. Allegra’s Practice History & Credentials

Dr. Ludwig A. Allegra, MD, founder of Northwest Face & Body, has practiced in the Seattle area since 1983. He is a Seattle-based cosmetic surgeon with double board certification in Facial Plastic Surgery and Head & Neck Surgery.. He earned his medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine and completed residency training in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at the University of Washington. Dr. Allegra has also been named a Castle Connolly Regional Top Doctor.

With more than 25 years of surgical experience, measured technique and patient-centered approach, Dr. Allegra is positioned as the best choice among mommy makeover surgeons in Bellevue.

Media Contact:-

Northwest Face And Body

Website:- www.nwface.com

Phone:- (425) 371 4377

www.realdrseattle.com

SOURCE: Northwest Face & Body

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire