Vuzix Highlights Array of Product and OEM Solutions at Key Industry Trade Shows This Week

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, is pleased to announce that the Company will be participating in two key trade shows this week:

September 9-10

ASCM CHAINge: North America 2025

Greater Columbus Convention Center at 400 N High Street

Columbus, OH

At this premier gathering of North American supply chain leaders, Vuzix will have on display for the first time its recently introduced LX1 smart glasses, a purpose-built ruggedized voice & vision solution for replacing legacy voice picking systems in the warehouse.

At ASCM CHAINge, Vuzix welcomes all interested parties to contact Robby Moss at robby_moss@vuzix.com to schedule a meeting or learn more about the Company’s hardware and software smart glasses solutions for enterprise.

September 10-12

26th China International Optoelectronic Exposition

Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center at No. 1 Zhancheng Road

Shenzhen, China

Vuzix will be participating in CIOE, the largest and most comprehensive annual optoelectronics sourcing event in the Asia-Pacific region. At the show, Vuzix will demonstrate its latest waveguide technology paired with compact, cube-sized full-color microLED projection systems from multiple ODM partners, delivering production-ready AR/AI display solutions designed for scalable deployment.

At CIOE, Vuzix welcomes all interested parties to contact Sam Cheng at shenfang_cheng@vuzix.com to schedule a meeting or learn more about the Company’s products and OEM waveguide and display system solutions.

