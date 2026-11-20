Four Main Events offer $4.25 million in combined guarantees as players prepare for the final starting flights.

ACR Poker ‘s $20 Million GTD Online Super Series (OSS) approaches its final weekend with several of the site’s Pros, Stormers and Team Online members qualified for Main Event Day 2 play. Chris Moorman has secured spots in three Main Events, while Alex Foxen, Rob Kuhn and Jeff Boski have advanced in two each. The series has also produced six-figure Sunday High Roller winners on consecutive weekends.

The OSS has four Main Events with $4.25 million in combined guarantees. The $66 tournament carries a $500,000 guarantee, the $215 offers $750,000, and the $1,050 and $2,650 events each guarantee $1.5 million. The $66 Main Event reaches Day 2 on Sunday, November 22, followed by the three higher-buy-in tournaments on Monday, November 23.

Moorman has qualified for the $66, $215 and $1,050 Main Events. Foxen, competing as OutFoxenYou, secured places in the $215 and $2,650 tournaments. Chris “Big Huni” Hunichen (2rich2care) is also through in the $2,650 event.

Kuhn and Boski are qualified in both the $66 and $215 Main Events. The $215 standings also include ACR Team Online member Conor O’Driscoll (ccoonnoorr). Each of the five identified $215 qualifiers-Moorman, Foxen, Kuhn, Boski and O’Driscoll-had one qualifying entry in the pre-weekend check.

Other $66 qualifiers identified in that check include ACR Poker Pro Michael Loncar, ACR Stormer MBen10 and Team Online members Svitlana Dryha (svetarik) and Evan “Gripsed” Jarvis (Gripsed_com).

The series’ two six-figure $630 Sunday High Roller payouts went to 14101362, who won $120,368 on November 8, and congruent, who won $100,739 on November 15. The first tournament drew 880 entries and played for a $600,000 prize pool; the second recorded 798 entries and a $500,000 guarantee. James12627 also earned approximately $56,584 across two opening-weekend final-table finishes.

Alongside the four OSS Main Events, the $109 Moneymaker Mystery PKO has a $1 million guarantee and $100,000 top mystery bounty. Day 2 begins November 22 at 3:05pm ET. The OSS Day and Evening Series leaderboards offer more than $77,000 in added cash and tournament tickets, with both races active through November 23.

All four Main Events have November 22 starting flights, with an additional $215 Turbo flight November 23. Players can still combine qualifying stacks before the OSS concludes November 24.

About ACR Poker

ACR Poker has been a leader in online poker since 2001, serving players across the U.S., Latin America, and beyond. The online poker site is renowned for massive tournament guarantees and innovative formats. ACR also has a rewarding loyalty ecosystem, including rakeback, reload bonuses, and leaderboard races.

Jason Clark

Chief Marketing Officer

support@acrpoker.eu

SOURCE: Americas Cardroom

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire