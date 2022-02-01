Evertz Showcases Innovative Cloud-based Tools and Powerful Real Time Streaming Platforms at IBC 2023

The company will demonstrate cutting edge technology that is helping broadcasters and media companies create thrilling and engaging content and deliver it through the public and private cloud.

As a global leader in media and entertainment technology, Evertz has developed innovative solutions that are designed to simplify remote and live productions.

At IBC 2023 (stand 1.B79), Evertz will showcase a range of products that enable broadcasters to make the transition from CAPEX broadcast hardware to innovative virtualized solutions, which align OPEX with flexible workflows in the cloud.

Evertz’ Reflektor, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) media transcoding and distribution platform, offers comprehensive processing and transcoding directly in and from the cloud. Reflektor can manage the expanding number of signal formats (MPEG-TS, NDI, SMPTE ST 2110, HLS, MPEG DASH, etc.) that are used in cloud-based transport and production.

Reflektor is a versatile service that supports multiple applications. This on-boarding cloud gateway supports the secure and reliable transports protocols (e.g. SRT and RIST) and the high quality codecs (e.g. H.264, HEVC, or JPEG-XS) that are found in today’s remote contribution applications. Reflektor will transcode incoming formats to handoff NDI and/or route SRT/RIST streams for cloud applications.

Reflektor uses licensed microservices, on premise processing nodes or in the cloud to normalize signal types to best suit the needs of the end user or final application, making it an ideal cloud solution for UHD/4K field contribution, remote production, return feed monitoring, remote collaboration and cloud production.

Powerful, low bandwidth cloud on-ramp options are a key part of the equation as they provide an easy and convenient way to upload high quality video with ultra-low latency. For IBC 2023, Evertz is highlighting new features of its popular XPS Live 4K/UHD/3G/HD Video Encoder & Decoder Series, a real-time video streaming platform that is designed for mission-critical applications. New XPS features include SMPTE ST 2110 inputs and outputs, support for JPEG-XS using TR-07 and TR-08, and high bandwidth encode/decode for UHD contribution. Available in a variety of form factors, this software-defined next-generation UHD live encoder platform that supports SRT, RIST, and Zixi, can be used for encoding/decoding over IP networks and is ideal for live or cloud-based applications where security, high quality and low-latency are essential.

For broadcasters who need multiviewing and monitoring solutions for their cloud-based workflow, Evertz is showing its latest generation multiviewers that can combine multiple broadcast signal formats into a unified multi-image layout for unrivaled density and performance. The cVIP Evertz cloud-based multiviewer supports comprehensive monitoring of video, audio, closed captions, subtitles and more. For IBC 2023, Evertz will show additional monitoring of the IP payload using TR-101-290, SRT, and RIST metrics.

The fully virtualized cVIP allows customers to leverage public cloud providers to scale their multiview system, depending on the number of inputs and outputs required. cVIP allows monitoring and visualization of native MPEG-, H.264, HEVC, NDI, JPEG-2000, JPEG XS, Amazon Web Services (AWS), CDI, SRT, and RIST compression and transport formats and support for multiple unique mosaic outputs using NDI, JPEG XS or H.264/HEVC for an unmatched multi–image display. The cVIP is supported by MAGNUM-OS, Everz’ Orchestration, Monitoring and Anayltics software suite.

For more information on the Evertz Cloud Services solutions, please visit us at IBC stand 1.B79, or visit www.evertz.com

About Evertz Technologies Ltd.

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX:ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company’s solutions are used by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, high & ultra-high definition television (“HDTV” & “UHD”) and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. Evertz products allow customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content, as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on-premise and in the “Cloud”. For more information, please visit www.evertz.com