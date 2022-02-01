Marshall V-702W-12G Professional Broadcast Monitor Now Shipping

Dual 7” 3RU Rack Mount Monitor with 12G Input Includes Waveform/Vector and Analysis Features

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 6, 2023 – Marshall Electronics, a leading manufacturer of broadcast and proAV cameras and equipment, announces that its V-702W-12G professional broadcast monitor is now shipping, just in time for IBC 2023. Marshall will showcase its range of monitor solutions, including this newest model, along with its full suite of cameras at IBC 2023 (Stand 2.A47).

The V-702W-12G is a dual 7″ LCD professional broadcast monitor with a feature-packed, economical solution perfect for fly-packs, control rooms, routing rooms and countless other video system applications.

The V-702W-12G adds multiple analysis functions including Waveform Monitor, Vectorscope, Audio Phase, HDR modes, S-Log conversions and user LUT’s (with split-screen comparison), making this monitor a versatile QC platform. Based on the Marshall V-702W model, the V-702W-12G has all the analysis features of the V-702W but with more audio bars (SDI is 16, HDMI is 8) displayed. The V-702W-12G also includes TC decoding / display, along with very low latency.

“We are excited to announce that the V-720W-12G is now available for shipping,” says Greg Boren, Product Marketing Engineer at Marshall Electronics. “The V-720W-12G’s low latency capabilities eliminates the need for outboard down conversion.”

The V-702W-12G has a slim design and is only 3RU (5″) in size. The monitor features two 1920 x 1200 bright, colorful displays, as well as several digital inputs: HDMI, 3G-SDI digital inputs with active loop-through (auto selects HDSDI/3G-SDI).

The V-702W-12G also comes with peaking filter, selectable markers and 1:1 pixel mapping; over scan and H/V delay modes. Other features include audio de-embedding and monitoring via front panel headphone jacks, and built-in LED three-color tally indicators.