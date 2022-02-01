EvertzAV Partners with NETGEAR to Launch Custom Switch Configuration Profiles for NUCLEUS

EvertzAV, (https://av.evertz.com), a global leader in providing professional A/V over IP solutions, is proud to announce the release of a NUCLEUS custom profile for NETGEAR® Inc.’s line of professional AV switches.

By using the EvertzAV “NUCLEUS Converged AV Network” profile, NETGEAR switches will automatically recognize NUCLEUS UXP endpoints, identify them on connected switch ports and automatically configure switch settings for optimal performance. This automation extends the NUCLEUS ease of use concept to the switch fabric delivering a plug-and-play experience, reducing installation times and ensuring consistent delivery of quality performance and simplified maintenance.

“We are excited to partner with EvertzAV to provide an enhanced user experience through automated configuration and streamlined networking,” said Devan Cress, Pro AV Business Development Director for NETGEAR. “The simplified recognition and configuration of NUCLEUS UXP AV-over-IP devices empowers us to deliver on our commitment to provide customers with seamless, hassle-free solutions that meet their unique needs. We look forward to showcasing our AV-enabled switches alongside EvertzAV at IBC 2023.”

EvertzAV’s NUCLEUS is an AV over IP distribution, collaboration and control solution. NUCLEUS is fully interoperable with standard consumer off the shelf (COTS) managed switches, securely delivering low latency pristine video quality over 1G, 2.5G or 10G copper or fiber. NUCLEUS operates on a simplified configuration framework allowing administrators the ability to set up a fully functional AV distribution network in minutes.

NUCLEUS offers a complete range of modular or standalone UXP AV gateways to distribute common AV signals over IP.

“This collaboration with NETGEAR combines the innovative simplicity of NUCLEUS with the performance and reliability of NETGEAR’s managed AV-over-IP switches”, says Paulo Francisco, VP of Engineering at EvertzAV. “We are excited to enable this added deployment simplification and empower customers and system integrators with the tools needed for success.”

About EvertzAV

EvertzAV (https://av.evertz.com) is a division of Evertz Microsystems (TSX:ET, https://www.evertz.com) exclusively focused on the professional AV marketplace and offering the most complete end-to-end solutions for AV distribution and visualization. EvertzAV market leading MMA10G and Nucleus systems are designed and manufactured in Canada leveraging more than 25 years of R&D and Market experience in the A/V, Broadcast and Television industries. EvertzAV, as division of Evertz, are members of SMPTE, AIMS, and VSF.

About NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR® (https://www.netgear.com/) (NASDAQ: NTGR) has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people’s lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, easy-to-use WiFi solutions and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play. The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe.