Franklin-Springboro Public Library Powers New Conference Rooms with AMX Jetpack

Technology Coordinator Chad Morris selects the AMX Jetpack 3×1 switching, transport and control AV solution for its sophisticated design, simplicity and affordability

SPRINGBORO, Ohio—Franklin-Springboro Public Library’s Technology Coordinator Chad Morris recently enhanced the library’s brand-new meeting rooms with the AMX Jetpack 3×1 switching, transport and control AV solution.

Franklin-Springboro Public Library is a multi-branch library in Ohio which serves the educational, informational, intellectual and recreational needs of the Franklin, Springboro, Franklin Township, Carlisle and Clearcreek Township communities. In 2023, the Springboro branch underwent a major renovation project to overhaul the technology infrastructure and to introduce a medium-sized conference room and large meeting room to better serve the growing needs of the community for gallery and meeting spaces.

In order to empower a wide range of users with bring-your-own-device audiovisual support, Technology Coordinator Chad Morris carefully considered multiple solutions for installing capable AV systems. Instead of hiring an integrator, Morris opted to self-install an entire HARMAN Pro AV system, consisting of JBL Professional speakers and centered around the AMX Jetpack all-in-one switcher, transport and control solution.

“The response to the Jetpack has been awesome, it works really well and is easy to use,” said Morris. “What staff and patrons like about it is that you just plug it in and it works. No configuring. Just turn it on. Its simplicity is what makes it great. A company to do the installation quoted us but I was able to save $15,000 by choosing the Jetpack and completing the work myself. It’s a high-end product that’s easy to use for the community and library staff, which is a huge win for everybody.”

AMX Jetpack is a highly cost-effective switching, transport and control solution for small-to-medium meeting spaces that provides simple-to-operate room controls, offers multiple video inputs, and enables voice lift for clear communication with everyone in the space. The JPK-1300 combines 4K60 4:2:0 HDMI and USB-C video switching and distance transport, room control, wallplate accessibility and audio amplification in a kit that requires zero programming and provides the security and reliability that AMX is well known to provide.

The kit is fully loaded to support a wide range of classroom and meeting space applications and can be controlled through panel buttons, RS-232, Telnet, SSH, a Web GUI, and the Jetpack Manager application.

“My biggest wow factor with this project was how trouble-free it went,” said Morris. “I’ve been an IT Professional for 16 years and some projects can present obstacles along the way. This one for the most part was straightforward. It was just the facility manager and me. We did the entire installation for both of the rooms. During the installation, I had to contact the AMX engineer a few times for some basic questions, but they gave me all the information I needed. Overall, it went smoothly for a larger project. I am not an AV expert or integrator. I figure if I can do it myself, pretty much anybody can do it.”

The kit includes a three-input switching wallplate transmitter, a six-button keypad with volume control, and a multi-function receiver with built-in amplifier, USB signal pass-through, RS232 control, Relay, IR, mic/line input, line out, remote mute, audio de-embedding, USB-AUDIO, ARC function, and CEC control. It is the ideal solution for anyone that could benefit from a bundled product offering 4K60 video transmission and switching, room and device control, audio amplification, simplified web configuration and campus management.

“That’s what’s cool about the Jetpack,” said Morris. “You can get a really high-end product with cost-effective solutions. Libraries don’t really have the budgets big companies do. We need to deliver to the public really good, top-of-the-line, cutting-edge technology, but without breaking the bank. Because we’re funded by the taxpayers. I try to be fiscally conservative so that I’m delivering a good product to the public without wasting taxpayer dollars. Jetpack is the perfect solution for that.”

LINKS:

Franklin-Springboro Public Library Website Instagram Facebook

ABOUT HARMAN PROFESSIONAL SOLUTIONS

HARMAN Professional Solutions (pro.harman.com) engineers and manufactures audio, video, lighting and control products for entertainment and enterprise markets, including live performance, audio production, large venue, cinema, retail, corporate, education, government, hospitality, broadcast and more. With leading brands including JBL Professional®, AKG®, Martin®, AMX®, Soundcraft®, BSS Audio®, Crown®, dbx Professional®, and Lexicon Pro®, HARMAN Professional delivers powerful, innovative and reliable solutions that are designed for world-class performance. HARMAN Professional Solutions is a Strategic Business Unit of HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

HARMAN Professional Solutions on Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

HARMAN on Instagram | LinkedIn

Contact

David Glaubke

Director, Global Corporate Communications

HARMAN Professional Solutions, Luxury Audio Group, Embedded Audio

+1 (818) 470-7322 Mobile

david.glaubke@harman.com

JBL Professional®, AKG Acoustics®, AMX®, BSS Audio®, Crown International®, dbx Professional®, Lexicon Pro®, Martin® and Soundcraft®