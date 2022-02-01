Evertz.io Brings Agility and Speed To The Business Of Launching New Channels

This flexible Software as a Service is helping the industry launch and monetise many new OTT, DTC, Connected TV and FAST channels around the world.

At NAB 2023, media entertainment specialist Evertz is showcasing evertz.io – a powerful Software as a Service (SaaS) that is transforming the way in which the industry launches new channels and monetizes content across a wide range of Over-the-Top (OTT), Direct-to-Consumer (DTC), Connected TV and traditional Broadcast distribution/streaming applications.

Live sports, live entertainment and linear channel customers are increasingly turning to evertz.io because it offers a level of agility and flexibility that is unique to the market. Using hyper-scalable serverless microservices, evertz.io gives customers the ability to grow, scale and launch channels with complete confidence, knowing they will only pay for the services they use. This reduces time to market and helps channel owners to avoid the costs and learning curves associated with leveraging cloud native playout, streaming and digital distribution technologies.

A key feature of the evertz.io platform is evertz.io Stream, a revolutionary streaming and playout SaaS that meets the needs of OTT, DTC and Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) services by delivering flexible daily and monthly pricing models. evertz.io Stream provides all the features found in enterprise class broadcast playout systems, including live inputs, video/audio mixing, comprehensive multi-language captioning and subtitling and full graphics and branding capabilities. It also delivers pre-built recipes for delivery of OTT and FAST TV channels to services like Roku, Samsung TV+, YouTube TV, Tubi and more. The simplicity of evertz.io Stream and its user interface means that, in the space of a few minutes, content owners and broadcast launch services can start monetizing live and archive content across a wide range of distribution platforms.

“Since IBC 2022, evertz.io has added over 30+ new features to cover both linear broadcast and OTT/FAST TV use cases,” says Martin Whittaker, Technical Product Director, MAM and Automation at Evertz. “These features are all built in collaboration with our evertz.io customers and are easily configurable by our customers using the Self-Service toolset built into the core of evertz.io. Customers choosing our cutting-edge solutions can be much more creative with their distribution strategy because they have the freedom to take risks. Specialty, alternative and hyper-targeted channels that would previously have been too costly or too niche to launch can now be explored and monetized, enabling broadcasters and content creators to maximize their assets and increase revenues.”

Designed and built by the team behind Evertz’ Emmy® Award-winning playout technology, evertz.io Stream is the only streaming service that combines the specific technological and feature requirements of both Traditional Broadcast Channels and Conventional OTT Channels into a single platform. evertz.io Stream includes support for both file-based playback and advanced live events, a wide range of video streaming inputs and outputs including 4K UHD with HDR, as well as support for common transport protocols (RIST, SRT and Zixi). evertz.io Stream is ideal for ‘Pop-Up’ Channels, “Pay-Per-View events”, limited duration Sporting Events and Disaster Recovery, among others.

For more information about Ease Live and evertz.io, please visit NAB Booth N2225 or visit www.evertz.io or evertz.com

-ends-

About Evertz Technologies Ltd.

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX:ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company’s solutions are used by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, high & ultra-high definition television (“HDTV” & “UHD”) and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. Evertz products allow customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content, as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on-premise and in the “Cloud”. For more information, please visit www.evertz.com