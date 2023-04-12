Maxon and Mograph.com Announce 2023 Multi-Continent Roadshow

“DAT” is Taking Place Across US, Canada, and Europe to Encourage New, Developing, and Established Digital Artists to Create, Connect, and Celebrate.

BAD HOMBURG, Germany, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Maxon, developers of professional software solutions for editors, filmmakers, motion designers and visual effects artists, is excited to announce the co-production of “The Design and Animation Tour” (DAT), in collaboration with community leaders and event organizers, Mograph.com. Kicking off at the end of April with the North American leg of the tour and with numerous industry-leading guest presenters, these events have been designed to inspire, educate, and motivate creative professionals and new artists around the world. From presentations and shared tips and tricks from an experienced team of professionals, to showcases of the latest product developments using shared project files, these events are a great opportunity for anyone interested in learning more about visual effects and how they can use them to create amazing content.

Dell in partnership with Nvidia, two of the world’s leading technology companies, and OTOY, creator of the Render Network – the world’s first decentralized GPU rendering and 3D asset marketplace – have stepped up as major sponsors of the event. Toolfarm, leading reseller of software solutions for video editing, motion graphics, and visual effects professionals is also sponsoring.

“With the cancellation of major industry events such as NAB and IBC at the onset of the pandemic, we brought the 3D and Motion Design Shows,as well as our regular weekly workshops to the virtual world, and we’ve seen exceptional attendance and feedback over the last few years,” says Maxon CMO Paul Babb. “But it’s time to get back to in person events, after easing back in 2022. Our creative community is eager for more live tutorials and demonstrations, and we want to bring this directly to their cities. This roadshow will help us to reconnect with our community and partners in a more personal, in-person experience and we hope to inspire creativity and innovation amongst those who attend.”

Maxon and Mograph.com Roadshow events are open to all skill levels of digital artists, motion designers, animators, graphic artists, visualizers, and students. A nominal fee will be charged for entry. Maxon will also be streaming several of the events live and recordings will be available online after each event for on-demand viewing.

Each event will consist of three distinct segments:

Create: Tips and techniques for creating VFX, motion graphics, and interactive media using the Maxon One suite of tools as well as other industry-leading products.

Connect: Featuring a panel discussion with local and visiting industry leaders, including audience participation. Topics will include the world of design, education, continued learning, job hunting, networking, contract work, mental health, work/life balance, and the complex social issues facing the modern digital artist.

Celebrate: Closing out each event will be a social mixer with food, drinks, prize giveaways, and swag. This will be an opportunity for local students and artists to meet with industry professionals, studios, and any other attendees. In select cities, this event will move to a separate venue such as breweries, art galleries, or event centers to coincide with other motion graphics events.

PRESENTERS

Each city will feature a number of industry professionals demonstrating their key workflows and best practices. Full line-ups for each show will be available online, but attendees can expect to see presentations from popular Maxon regulars such as:

EJ Hassenfratz: EJ is a multi-Emmy winning freelance motion design artist based out of Denver . EJ has conducted numerous webinars, presented at NAB, Adobe Video World, Siggraph and many other events worldwide, and creates tutorials for School of Motion and lynda.com.

. EJ has conducted numerous webinars, presented at NAB, Adobe Video World, Siggraph and many other events worldwide, and creates tutorials for School of Motion and lynda.com. Chris Schmidt : Chris is the founder of Rocket Lasso. For two decades he has been providing workflow-enhancing plugins, tutorials, and live-streamed knowledge to the Maxon community. Each and every Wednesday, artists can find Chris on Twitch, diving into an endless variety of topics as he tackles questions live from the audience.

: Chris is the founder of Rocket Lasso. For two decades he has been providing workflow-enhancing plugins, tutorials, and live-streamed knowledge to the Maxon community. Each and every Wednesday, artists can find Chris on Twitch, diving into an endless variety of topics as he tackles questions live from the audience. Jonathan Winbush: Jonathan Winbush is the owner of Winbush Immersive, and a multi-award-winning motion graphics artist with over a decade of experience working television, virtual and augmented reality. An official Unreal partner, he continues to create amazing content on his YouTube Channel about Unreal Engine, Motion Graphics, Virtual Production, and Interactive Development.

The first leg of the Maxon 2023 Roadshow will be visiting the following locations:

United States

April 28th – University of Texas, Dallas , TX

– , TX May 11th – Hilton Garden Inn Denver Downtown, Denver, CO

– Hilton Garden Inn Denver Downtown, May 17th – Penn Museum, Philadelphia, PA

– Penn Museum, June 11th – Vanderbilt University , Nashville, TN

– , July TBD – Seattle, WA

September TBD – Chicago, IL

November – December TBD – Atlanta, GA , Tampa and Miami, FL , Charleston, SC

Canada

July 28th – Vancouver Film School, Vancouver, BC

– Vancouver Film School, August 17th – DoubleTree by Hilton Toronto Downtown, Toronto, ON

– DoubleTree by Hilton Toronto Downtown, August 22nd – DoubleTree by Hilton Montreal, Montreal, QC

Europe

November TBD – London , Paris Berlin , Barcelona , Milan

Full location details and entry information will be available on GoToDat.com.

About Maxon

Maxon makes powerful, yet approachable software solutions for content creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects and visualization. Maxon’s innovative product portfolio helps artists supercharge their creative workflows. Our product lines include the award-winning Cinema 4D suite of 3D modeling, simulation and animation technology; the creativity-on-the-go Forger mobile sculpting app; the diverse Red Giant lineup of revolutionary editing, motion design and filmmaking tools; the leading-edge, blazingly fast Redshift renderer; and ZBrush, the industry-standard digital sculpting and painting solution.

Maxon’s team is comprised of fun, passionate people who believe in building and empowering a successful artistic community. From our popular, inclusive events to our free Cineversity educational resources, Maxon recognizes that developing strong connections with creatives and fostering their professional growth is integral to our ability to stay on top of industry trends and better serve customers.

Maxon is part of the Nemetschek Group.

About Mograph.com

Mograph.com is an online community for motion graphics and animation enthusiasts, offering a wealth of resources, classes, tutorials, and industry insights. The platform features the engaging Mograph Podcast, hosted by industry veterans Dave Koss and Matt Milstead, who interview renowned artists like Beeple, Erin Sarofsky, and Barton Damer. Mograph.com also hosts the innovative 24/7 streaming network, Mograph TV, providing continuous access to curated motion design content. With its vibrant community and commitment to fostering talent, Mograph.com empowers content creators by collaborating with software providers like Maxon to deliver cutting-edge solutions and education, enabling artists to excel in the ever-evolving world of motion graphics and animation.

