ESSE Care Hosts Inaugural Summer Soirée: Uniting NYC’s Brightest Healthcare Providers at the Shafer Clinic Sky Terrace

An Exclusive Evening of Connection Across Disciplines, Expertly Produced by Revel Rouge at The Shafer Clinic Sky Terrace

ESSE Care and Wellness , a leading boutique surgical endometriosis and reproductive health practice, hosted its first Summer Soirée – an exclusive gathering of New York City’s brightest healthcare providers – at the Shafer Clinic Sky Terrace . The event, flawlessly produced by Revel Rouge , brought together top physicians, surgeons, fertility specialists, nutrition experts, physical therapists, Eastern and Western medicine providers, and other multidisciplinary wellness leaders for a rare evening of connection and collaboration.

Dr. Karli Provost Goldstein and Dr. Leigh Rosen



Led by Dr. Karli Provost Goldstein, DO, FACOG , minimally invasive gynecologic surgeon, endometriosis specialist, and founder and CEO of ESSE Care, the soirée created a vibrant space for meaningful conversations that transcend traditional healthcare silos. Against the backdrop of sweeping city views and lush summer floral arrangements, guests engaged in dialogue about innovation, integrative care, and the power of collaboration in advancing patient outcomes.

“This evening was New York’s brightest healthcare providers gathered in one space,” said Dr. Goldstein. “It’s a privilege to unite so many disciplines to connect, share, and envision a future of care that is truly integrated.”

The curation of the evening was led by Hank Stampfl , founder of Revel Rouge, whose meticulous attention to detail transformed the Shafer Clinic Sky Terrace into an elegant garden in the sky. Just like his historical collaborations with The Plaza Hotel New York , Bloomingdale’s , and Dorado Beach a Ritz-Carlton Reserve , Hank brought a signature wow factor to the soirée.

An Exclusive Evening with Purpose

The Shafer Clinic Sky Terrace was enhanced with artful floral installations designed by Posy that added warmth and color to the stunning Manhattan backdrop overlooking the Empire State Building. Guests enjoyed seasonal cocktails, curated gourmet bites from Marcey Brownstein, music from DJ Cat Ouelette , and lively networking as the sun set over the unbeatable view.

While the event celebrated New York’s healthcare community, it also carried a deeper purpose: bringing providers together across disciplines to foster collaboration. ESSE Care’s mission is built on the belief that the best patient care happens when providers step out of their silos and work as a team. By strengthening these connections, patients ultimately benefit through more coordinated, integrated care.

Dr. Leigh Rosen , minimally invasive gynecologic surgeon at ESSE Care added, “The conversations were inspiring and reminded us how powerful it is when brilliant minds from different fields come together with a shared mission-putting patients first.”

About ESSE Care and Wellness

Founded by Dr. Karli Provost Goldstein, DO, FACOG , ESSE Care is a boutique surgical and reproductive health practice with locations in Greenwich, Connecticut and Manhattan, New York, and Los Angeles, California. ESSE Care has earned international recognition for advanced laparoscopic and robotic surgery for endometriosis , fibroids, and fertility-related conditions, combining expert medical care with personalized, whole-body support. ESSE Care is committed to providing compassionate care in a healing environment. For more information, visit www.esse.care .

About Revel Rouge

Revel Rouge Events is a premier event planning and production firm, founded in 2016 and celebrated for creating extraordinary luxury experiences worldwide. Guided by acclaimed event planner Hank Stampfl, Revel Rouge crafts unforgettable celebrations tailored to each client’s vision. From its New York City base, Revel Rouge partners with an unparalleled global network to curate every detail with precision and artistry, including breathtaking reveals, immersive atmospheres, and moments designed to dazzle. Learn more at www.revelrouge.com .

