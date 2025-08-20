Announcing the 2025 Abbotsford Consumer Choice Award Winners

By Staff 5 hours ago

ABBOTSFORD, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Abbotsford & Greater Region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Abbotsford Consumer Choice Award Winners.

ABBOTSFORD AWARD RECIPIENTS

Abbotsford Glass Ltd
Glass & Mirror Sales & Service
www.abbotsfordglass.com

Abbotsford’s Maximum Collision Carstar
Automobile Body Shop
www.maximumcollision.com

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Automobile Sales – Pre-Owned
www.fraservalleypreowned.ca

Gian’s Indian Cuisine
Restaurants – Indian
www.giansgroup.ca

Gorilla Moving Company
Moving Companies
www.gorillamoves.ca

Hagen Land Surveying Ltd.
Surveyor Services
www.hagenlandsurveys.ca

Hi Peak Railings and Gates
Stairs & Railings
www.hipeakrailing.com

Hillcrest Physiotherapy
Physiotherapists
www.hillcrestphysio.com

Mountainview Insurance LTD
Insurance – Home & Auto
www.mountainviewinsurance.ca

Pro Snow Solutions
Snow Removal
www.prosnowsolutions.com

Restoration Mate BC
Fire & Water Damage Restoration
www.restorationmate.ca

Sands & Associates
Licensed Insolvency Trustee
www.sands-trustee.com

Summit Performance Transmissions
Automobile Transmissions
www.summittrans.ca

Learn more about 2025 Abbotsford Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

