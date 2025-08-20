ShengShu Technology Announces Updates to Vidu’s Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) API, with Lip Sync, Templates, and MCP

Vidu MaaS now supports accurate lip syncing in 60+ languages, creative templates, and seamless Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration, which lets apps like Claude and Cursor create videos instantly without manual API calls

SINGAPORE, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vidu, the flagship product of ShengShu Technology and a pioneer in generative AI video, today announced a major upgrade to its Vidu Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) API, bringing the visual appeal of avatar-driven content to e-commerce and advertising. The new release enables brands to launch cinematic, avatar-driven campaigns in record time at a fraction of traditional production costs thanks to built-in lip-sync, ready-made creative templates, and seamless MCP integration.

As consumers increasingly embrace short-form video shopping, live commerce, and personalized marketing, e-commerce platforms, advertisers and even entertainment brands face mounting pressure to deliver high-quality, localized video content faster than ever. ShengShu Technology’s upgraded Vidu MaaS API, a plug-and-play gateway for businesses to access ShengShu Technology’s foundational AI video model at scale, taps into the global cultural wave of virtual characters to meet this demand.

Where Avatars and Pop Culture Meet the Demands of Modern E-Commerce and Advertising

Avatars and virtual idols like PLAVE, Hatsune Miku, and K-pop Demon Hunters have captured massive fan bases, and now their storytelling power is inspiring commerce. With the Vidu MaaS API, brands can add avatar-like video elements to product launches, seasonal promotions, and interactive shopping experiences by blending pop culture appeal with performance-driven e-commerce that moves at the pace of shopping trends while staying consistent across regions and campaigns.

Lip Sync: Now available as a standalone API feature, Lip Sync generates natural-sounding lip-synced clips from text and video, with access to 324 preset voices, or from audio and video uploads. Lip Sync supports resolutions of up to 4K , videos up to 600 seconds, and 60+ languages, it also offers fine-tuned control over speech rate, volume, and voice style. The multi-lingual capability enables marketers to deliver culturally relevant content for every market.

Now available as a standalone API feature, Lip Sync generates natural-sounding lip-synced clips from text and video, with access to 324 preset voices, or from audio and video uploads. Lip Sync supports resolutions of up to , videos up to 600 seconds, and 60+ languages, it also offers fine-tuned control over speech rate, volume, and voice style. The multi-lingual capability enables marketers to deliver culturally relevant content for every market. Templates: Launching alongside Lip Sync, the new “Virtual Singer” template gives brands, artists, and influencers an easy way create short-form lip-synced performances from a single image that last between 8 and 15-seconds, at 720p resolution and 25 fps. With just an image and audio, users can produce high-quality, stylized video assets in less than four minutes.

Launching alongside Lip Sync, the new “Virtual Singer” template gives brands, artists, and influencers an easy way create short-form lip-synced performances from a single image that last between 8 and 15-seconds, at 720p resolution and 25 fps. With just an image and audio, users can produce high-quality, stylized video assets in less than four minutes. Vidu MCP: The Vidu MaaS API now also supports Model Context Protocol (MCP) enabled applications like Claude and Cursor. Using conversational context, the API will automatically select the right video generation method for the video, be it text-to-video, image-to-video, or template-based instead of requiring manual API calls. This simplifies deployment across diverse workflows.

“E-commerce moves at the speed of culture, and virtual characters or generated content are becoming part of that culture,” said Yihang Luo, CEO at ShengShu Technology. “With our upgraded Vidu MaaS API, brands can merge the storytelling power of avatars with the performance demands of digital retail to deliver high-impact campaigns that are fast, localized, and consistent.”

Evolving Beyond the Groundwork Laid by Earlier Vidu Features

ShengShu Technology’s Vidu’s offers breakthroughs built on years of research. Its capabilities include Reference-to-Video, an industry-first feature delivering multi-image, multi-entity generational consistency, and First-to-Last Frame cinematic transitions that maintain visual coherence across complex scenes. With outputs up to 1080p, industry-leading frame-to-frame fidelity, and a library of optimized templates, the company also recently introduced support for audio, generating 48 kHz HD sound effects and background music in sync with visual content. These technical advances enable real-world applications such as one-click virtual try-ons for e-commerce, adaptive advertising creatives for global campaigns, and rapid localization for multi-language video training materials.

Global Growth and Milestones

These new updates come during a period of rapid international expansion for Vidu. ShengShu Technology recently hosted a global developers’ meetup in Turkey, engaging with a growing community of creators and enterprise partners eager to integrate Vidu into their pipelines. And since its launch, Vidu has achieved a series of milestones that reflect both market demand and platform scalability:

Reached 1 million users within its first month.

Surpassed 10 million users in three months.

Generated over 100 million videos by month four.

Reference-to-Video generation exceeded 100 million by month eight.

Total generated videos now exceed 300 million.

By bridging the emotional pull of virtual characters and features, purpose-built for commerce and entertainment, ShengShu Technology’s major update to Vidu’s MaaS API positions itself as the creative infrastructure for the next generation of e-commerce video marketing where engaging, localized, and cost-effective campaigns can be launched at the speed of culture.

Learn more about the Vidu MaaS video generation API here: https://platform.vidu.com/

About ShengShu Technology

Founded in March 2023, ShengShu Technology is a world-leading artificial intelligence company, specializing in the development of Multimodal Large Language Models. Driven by innovation, the company delivers cutting-edge MaaS and SaaS products that revolutionize creative production by enabling smarter, faster, and more scalable content creation. With its flagship video generation platform Vidu, ShengShu Technology’s solutions have reached more than 200 countries and regions around the world, spanning fields including interactive entertainment, advertising, film, animation, cultural tourism, and more.

