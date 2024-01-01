Esri Launches ArcGIS for Autodesk Forma, Continuing its Partnership to Bring Spatial Data to AECO Industry

New Integration Makes Authoritative GIS Data Directly Accessible in Design Phase

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Esri, the global leader in geographic information system (GIS) technology and location intelligence, today released ArcGIS for Autodesk Forma®. Part of a longstanding partnership with Autodesk®, this new integration introduces Esri’s authoritative geospatial reference data into Autodesk Forma to transform design and planning for architecture, engineering, construction, and operations (AECO) professionals. ArcGIS for Autodesk Forma will allow more seamless collaboration by providing users with a single design environment without switching between platforms.





“We’re excited to strengthen our partnership with Autodesk in creating a more cohesive project experience for the AECO industry,” said Kathleen Kewley, Esri director for AEC global business development. “This will improve operational efficiency and drive better business outcomes by bringing Esri’s rich collection of data into Autodesk Forma.”

ArcGIS for Autodesk Forma will serve as an Autodesk extension, incorporating geographic data and geospatial services that enable greater analytics and insights into Autodesk offerings. With ArcGIS as a key part of design and construction, professionals will have deeper, more holistic understanding of projects connected to the social, built, and natural worlds. The new application elevates every design with ArcGIS content, empowering GIS and non-GIS specialists with access to maps, layers, and other spatial data within Forma. Included are Esri’s ArcGIS basemaps and select data layers from ArcGIS Living Atlas of the World—the foremost collection of globally sourced geographic information.

“AECO professionals who use Autodesk Forma will now be able to quickly update projects with the most up-to-date GIS data available,” said Eric DesRoche, director of infrastructure business strategy at Autodesk. “With access to the most accurate and current geographic information during the conceptual design stage, users can design with location in mind and ultimately deliver projects that are more sustainable, resilient and can better support local communities.”

The combination of GIS and building information model (BIM) technologies during early design and planning stages will also bring teams advanced understanding and visualization of projects. This will enable them to more effectively reduce costs and timelines. ArcGIS for Autodesk Forma streamlines the sharing of designs enriched with GIS data from Autodesk Forma to Autodesk Revit® and other Autodesk solutions.

“Our augmented reality technology hinges on visualizations that function as counterparts to the physical world, so the seamless use of public and proprietary spatial data is critical for customers,” said Dana Chermesh-Reshef, inCitu founder and CEO. “ArcGIS for Autodesk Forma’s interface is easy to use and responsive, while accessing data is intuitive for AECO professionals with even limited to no GIS experience.”

To learn more about ArcGIS for Autodesk Forma, the next step in the alliance between Esri and Autodesk, visit esri.com/en-us/arcgis/products/arcgis-for-autodesk-forma/overview.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world’s most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.

