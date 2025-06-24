Brightline Lighting Delivers a Breakthrough in Low Voltage Lighting Control and Performance with New Turnkey System

Bridgeville, Penn. – June 24, 2025 – Brightline Lighting introduces an all-in-one, low voltage control system for variable white lighting over a single DMX cable. Designed to provide seamless compatibility with low voltage professional AV systems, the AV/720 lighting control system offers a simple “lighting by numbers” installation with true color reproduction. Each AV/720 system drives a selection of up to 20 Brightline LED lights that may include the Flex-T, LVP, LVCI, LST, Pup fresnel, or Minnow profile spotlight – at 97 CRI (Color Rendering Index). As a fully DMX-compatible device, the AV/720 facilitates lighting color temperature, dimming, scenes, power, presets, and automated functions.

Since the AV/720 arrives programmed and with pre-labeled cables and fixtures, installation is simplified. Onsite installers simply follow the numbers. If system expansion is desired, either with existing capacity or by adding a second AV/720, Brightline will run a new program at the factory and send the software update to support the expansion.

The AV/720 is compatible with all Brightline recessed architectural fixtures, including new versions of the Pup and Minnow. The fixtures are adjustable within a color temperature range of 3200 to 5600 degrees Kelvin, rendering this scalable system ideal for dynamically changing environments.

“The AV/720 takes all the obstacles away from achieving studio-quality lighting,” explained Tim Godby, Product Ambassador, Brightline Lighting. “Pro AV integrators, dealers, and designers have everything they need right there inside one smart, independent, comprehensive system. The AV/720 enables variable white, video and task light, power and control, all over low voltage power. Because the power is delivered over Class 2 wire, it’s super easy to install.”

Key Features:

Lighting by numbers

600W power supply​

20 inputs​

Up to 40 DMX channels​

Arrives pre-programmed​

Turnkey system

Low-voltage power​

Variable control​

Seamless integration

The AV/720 provides self-contained power and control across a wide range of Brightline fixtures, with a low-voltage system that’s as green as it gets. With low voltage power, perfectly rendered variable white color, future scalability and DMX control easily interfaced to AV processors, the AV/720 is like the Grateful Dead’s music—not the best at what it does, the only one that does what it does.

