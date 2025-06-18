Marshmellow Skies state-of-the-art Dolby Atmos facility pioneers immersive music production with KRK

Recording studio provides immersive experience for music lovers with the help of KRK studio monitors and subwoofers

JUNE 18, 2025 ― Marshmellow Skies Recording Studio, recognized for its professional production and development services, recently opened as a cutting-edge recording facility equipped with Dolby Atmos capabilities. Led by GRAMMY®-winning Record Producer and Engineer Ken Caillat, Chief Engineer Claus Trelby, and Business Manager Nitanee Paris, the studio aims to elevate the musical experience for both artists and listeners.

In response to the increasing demand for immersive audio, the studio underwent a comprehensive redesign. “We built a new studio from the ground up, designing the control room specifically for immersive audio mixing,” says Trelby. “Our innovative setup includes KRK V8 and V6 Studio Monitors and KRK Subwoofers, which together ensure reliability across all volume levels. This allows artists to be fully immersed in the dynamics of their music as they create.”

Key features of the new studio include a meticulously designed control room and a reference theater with a 7.1.4 configuration, which enables rich audio experiences during sessions. “We also have a 9.1.6 setup with the KRK V8s on the horizontal and the V6s above us, along with two subwoofer cabinets on a single channel. The KRKs are great and able to handle the demands of both low and high-volume levels,” emphasized Trelby. “Working in such a space inspires creativity and aids in the transition to immersive audio formats.”

Marshmellow Skies has already made significant waves in the industry with projects like Joni Mitchell’s award-winning “Live at Newport” and Jazz Guitarist David Becker’s “Gravitationally Bound.” The studio’s new immersive audio environment allows for seamless recording and mixing. “The KRK speakers are integral to achieving this dynamic sound quality, allowing for both subtle and powerful audio without compromising the integrity of the music,” says Caillat.

Caillat elaborated on the importance of the KRK speakers used in the setup, sharing that “they are affordable speakers and sound great, too. They are beneficial for Dolby®—light, airy, and transparent.” Trelby echoes his sentiments, adding: “The KRKs translate really well, and I trust them. They are flat enough that it’s easy to EQ them to any production curve that we would need to, and we don’t have to reach far to hit these curves.”

Subwoofers are also an important part of any immersive room. “A subwoofer must be tight. You can’t have any residual waves coming out of them,” explains Trelby. “That is why the KRK subs are so great; they give you what you want and deliver a full and immersive audio experience.”

“Feedback from listeners has been overwhelmingly positive,” adds Paris. “Many people have shown a lot of emotion while experiencing the immersive audio for the first time, sharing with us how it transformed how they will listen to music in the future.”

As the music industry continuously evolves, Marshmellow Skies Recording Studio is at the forefront, shaping the future of sound. For artists seeking to explore the endless possibilities of immersive audio, the studio represents an exciting milestone with high-quality gear, including KRK studio monitors and subwoofers. This commitment to quality has resulted in multiple successful immersive albums for the team, including five collaborative projects with the legendary Joni Mitchell.

Marshmellow Skies is a premier recording studio based in California, dedicated to pushing the boundaries of music production with Dolby Atmos. Led by a team of industry veterans, the studio is committed to delivering the highest quality in audio production and creative collaboration.