Erik Iversen Joins Analog Way as Market Strategy Manager – Rental and Staging

Analog Way is pleased to announce that Erik Iversen has come aboard as Market Strategy Manager – Rental and Staging for Analog Way’s North American branch, assisting in market development for Rental & Staging and assisting R&D on product evolution for the same sectors.

“A strong customer-centric Pro AV veteran, Erik comes to us after a 16-year tenure at Barco where he served as Product Manager for their image processing division and had the opportunity to oversee and deeply influence the development and deployment of multiple presentation switchers,” says Jay Gonzalez, Analog Way President of the Americas. “His career, including a stint as Senior Manager, Product and Development Team at a prominent media server manufacturer, makes Erik exceptionally qualified to assist us in our mission to become the dominant provider of image processors for the R&S sectors.”

“I decided to join Analog Way after I met the team here in the US and learned what a great group of people they are,” says Iversen. “I knew the technology and products were great, but the passion of the team really sold it for me.”

“Both in the US and worldwide, Analog Way has been very supportive and welcoming,” he continues. “I was highly inspired following my first trip to Analog Way headquarters in France where I met a brilliant and creative team of engineers and product managers.”

“Our products evolve from direct feedback and ideas from the users in the field. I hope to be a key contributor, solving the problems our users face every day, refining our current products and contributing to the next generation of products. With our users’ input, we can create better and more efficient ways of supporting live events.”

Iversen’s first job was with a local AV provider where he learned to program moving lights, fly trusses, load-in and load-out quickly and master projection skills. He freelanced on high-profile events and tours, and eventually ran his own production company. Among his notable live event work was serving as Projectionist for the world premiere of “Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace,” the first digital feature film; LED Engineer for Bon Jovi’s summer 2001 tour; and acting as Lead Projectionist on tours for Elton John, Rod Stewart and Billy Joel.

“When I first switched from being an events operator to working for a manufacturer, I did so because I wanted to give back to the community,” Iversen says. “I figured if I could find ways to influence the workflow to be more efficient, we might all get more sleep. When looking at products and features, I always think about how I would want to operate a show – who knows, I may want to go back to operating live events some day!”

A key driver for Iversen is to fully support customers, and he notes that, “Analog Way has made a huge commitment to being there for customers when they need us. Our team in the US is really driven to fulfill that commitment. We are inspired by the trust our customers place in our products and our team.”