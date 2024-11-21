Studio Technologies Introduces Model 352A and Model 354A Talk Stations

SKOKIE, IL, NOVEMBER 21, 2024 – Studio Technologies, manufacturer of high-quality audio, video, and fiber-optic solutions, presents the Model 352A and Model 354A Talk Stations. The units support Dante® audio-over-Ethernet digital media technology and are ideal for voice paging applications, including theater, live-event, and industrial applications. Broadcast applications can also be supported by using the products’ integral IFB (talent cue) capabilities. The units offer a complete solution for routing voice and background audio along with playback of pre-recorded audio files. The Model 352A unit supplies two independent “talk” channels, while the Model 354A unit supplies four independent “talk” channels with each channel able to be individually configured to match the needs of specific applications.

As part of the unit’s Dante capability, both models support AES67 as well as the Dante Domain Manager™ (DDM) software application. A monitor section allows one of the two Dante receiver (input) channels on the Model 352A and one of the four Dante receiver (input) channels on the Model 354A to be routed as desired to a connected amplifier or amplified speaker.

Many general-purpose paging applications can be supported with the Model 352A and Model 354A Talk Stations. The range of configurable features ensures compatibility in many situations. As an example, for theatre or event-space applications, the units can be located in a box office or manager’s office location. Two pre-recorded messages can be stored and played as required. For broadcast applications, the Model 352A can serve as a stand-alone 2-channel IFB (talent cue) master station. The Model 354A can be utilized to create a 4-channelIFB (talent cue) master station. Personnel can use the Model 352A and Model 354A as a combination voice paging console and monitor resource.

Voice audio is supplied by a gooseneck microphone, available separately, which is attached to the connector/threaded bushing combination that is located on the front of the units. While compatible with many gooseneck microphones, Studio Technologies’ GME-3-12 Gooseneck Microphone is highly recommended for use with both talk stations. Two audio sources or “messages,” up to 40 seconds each in length, are stored in non-volatile memory within the units. These two audio sources, saved in the common 16-bit monoaural WAV format, can be easily updated by way of a standard USB flash drive. The audio files can contain whatever “pre-page” (preamble) audio signals that are desired. They could be the sound of natural bells or chimes, an “electronically created” audio sequence, or a voice message. By using WAV files, the desired sources can be created outside of the Model 352A/Model 354A and then easily loaded for use. Configuration choices determine how and when the preamble audio files will be played.

“We are excited to bring both the Model 352A and 354A Talk Stations to market,” says Gordon Kapes, President of Studio Technologies. “Both the Model 352A and 354A are extremely simple to deploy, are ‘pro’ quality throughout and provide an intuitive user experience. The audio quality of both products is excellent, with low distortion, low noise, and ample headroom. Only a Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) connection and attachment of a gooseneck microphone are required for operation.”

A Model 352A/354A function allows high frequency “call” audio signals present in a Dante receiver (input) channel to be detected and displayed in the LED indicators associated with a pushbutton switch. This allows users to observe the on or off status of call signals that may be associated with intercom audio channels. In addition, this function can be used to display when a channel is active. This allows multiple units to be deployed in a single application, with each unit displaying the talk status of all the others. A configuration option allows an associated pushbutton switch to be disabled whenever talk activity is taking place in other units. This feature will help prevent multiple users from simultaneously activating a talk function.

The Model 352A and Model 354A’s extensive set of operating parameters are configured using the STcontroller software application. Available free of charge from Studio Technologies, the unit allows production personnel to quickly and easily configure its capabilities to meet an application’s exact needs. The STcontroller is offered in versions that are compatible with the WinOS® and macOS™ operating systems.