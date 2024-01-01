Backblaze, Philadelphia Eagles, and CHESA Showcase Speed and Security in NFL Media Production at Sports Video Group Summit

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$blze #Cloud–Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), the cloud storage innovator providing a modern alternative to traditional cloud providers, today announced it will present a game-changing media production acceleration case study with the Philadelphia Eagles at the Sports Video Group (SVG) Summit Cloud Production Workshop on Dec. 16 in New York City.





In a session entitled “Protecting QBs and PBs: Moving from tape to cloud for real-time production access and resiliency,” Stacy Kelleher, Director of Production, Philadelphia Eagles, Ryan Lakey, Senior Solutions Architect & Technical Lead, systems integrator CHESA, and David Ngo, Chief Product Officer, Backblaze, will huddle up and break down how the team:

Game-planned a fast, cloud-based media workflow, including Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, Mimir asset management software, and a Quantum shared file system to support accelerated content production for increased fan engagement.

including Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, Mimir asset management software, and a Quantum shared file system to support accelerated content production for increased fan engagement. Traded slow access, failure-prone LTO tape for immediate access to decades of rich content stored in the cloud–no more waiting days or weeks, or missing out completely, when historical footage of a player or play is needed.

for immediate access to decades of rich content stored in the cloud–no more waiting days or weeks, or missing out completely, when historical footage of a player or play is needed. Scored early team wins, including enabling its media professionals to access and make more footage in the critical 48 hours after each game so they can then shift attention to the next game, and saving time and hassle by making content sharing with outside vendors and other organizations far more efficient.

“Backblaze serves several big-name pro and college sports teams who need highly performant and instantly accessible cloud storage that works seamlessly with their other best-in-breed media production tools,” said Backblaze’s Ngo. “We look forward to discussing the Eagles’ experience and insights to help other teams achieve similar gains.”

The annual SVG Summit is considered the must-attend event for sports production professionals, attracting senior executives and media team personnel from many professional and college sports leagues and franchises, broadcast organizations, and sporting venues.

Also at the same event, Backblaze Product Marketing Manager Laquie TN Campbell will participate in the “Beyond the Live Broadcast: Editing, Postproduction, and Storage in the Cloud” thought leadership panel, along with representatives from Seagate and TK.

The Protecting QBs and PBs: Moving from tape to cloud for real-time production access and resiliency session will take place Dec 16, 4:45pm at the SVG Summit at New York Hilton Midtown Hotel. Please visit the SVG Summit website for more information.

About Backblaze

Backblaze is the cloud storage innovator providing a modern alternative to traditional cloud providers. We deliver high-performance, secure cloud object storage that customers use to develop applications, manage media, secure backups, build AI workflows, protect from ransomware, and more. Backblaze helps businesses break free from the walled gardens that traditional providers lock customers into, enabling them to use their data in open cloud workflows with the providers they prefer at a fraction of the cost. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, Backblaze (NASDAQ: BLZE) was founded in 2007 and serves over 500,000 customers in 175 countries around the world. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com.

About CHESA

CHESA offers an engaged and embedded approach to analyzing, engineering, implementing, and maintaining highly advanced media technology systems, specializing in M&E workflow solutions. From production and creation to distribution and preservation, CHESA’s decades of expertise empower clients to achieve their business objectives. The company partners with leading studios, broadcasters, creative agencies, and global brands to deliver customized solutions that meet the evolving needs of media-driven organizations. For more information, please go to www.chesa.com.

