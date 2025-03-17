Epson Awarded Six Prestigious Good Design Awards

Multiple Epson Printers and Auto Chart Reader Portable Accessory Recognized

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Epson today announced several of its solutions received Good Design Awards, including five printers and the Auto Chart Reader portable accessory. As Japan’s only comprehensive design award, the Good Design Awards are presented annually to those designs that benefit and enrich daily lives and society. Epson received recognition for three professional imaging solutions, one business inkjet printer, one on-demand color label printer, and one professional color management tool.

Epson Products Earn Good Design Awards for Designs that Enhance Daily Life and Society

“Epson product designers and engineers strive to meet consumer expectations from the design stage, visiting customers to understand their product needs and what features would enhance daily workflow,” said Mark Roslon, vice president, North America Commercial and Industrial Marketing, Epson America, Inc. “Winning these prestigious awards underscores our team’s dedication and success in delivering products that are beneficial with exceptional functionality, aesthetic appeal, positive environmental impact, and provide meaningful impact on users’ daily lives.”

Good Design Awards: Product Design Winners

The following Epson products received 2024 Good Design Awards:

SureColor ® P20570 : From professional photography and fine art reproduction to graphic design, this 64″ printer is the pinnacle of professional printing technology. Featuring an expanded 12-color inkset, it delivers archival quality prints and the widest color gamut in its class. 1 A high-capacity 1.6L ink pack system 2 eliminates the need for frequent cartridge changes, improving print shop efficiency and productivity while using up to 90% less plastic than cartridges. 3 The SureColor P20570 was awarded for its unparalleled color gamut coupled with an outstanding design that is kind to the environment, while achieving the highest image quality.

For more information about the Good Design Awards, visit https://www.g-mark.org/en.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson’s goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson’s regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

