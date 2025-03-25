Experience the Future of Autonomous Air Mobility with Wisk at the Avalon Australian International Airshow

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wisk Aero, a leading Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) company and developer of the first all-electric, self-flying, four-passenger air taxi, will be showcasing an interactive experience at the Avalon Australian International Airshow, taking place March 25-30, 2025 in Geelong, Victoria.









What:

Attendees can visit Wisk’s booth (Stand #4M17) to view a Wisk Gen 6 aircraft subscale model and immerse themselves in a virtual reality experience that brings autonomous flight in Brisbane, Australia to life.

In addition to the booth experience, three Wisk leaders will be featured on stage to share their expertise and insight on AAM related to certification, infrastructure, social license, and entry-into-service in Australia.

Where:

Avalon Airshow 2025



Stand #4M17 – ​​Avalon Airport, Victoria, Australia

When: March 25-30, 2025

Speaking Sessions:

Cindy Comer , Vice President of SMS, Certification and Quality – “The Path to Certifying Autonomous Air Taxis” Location: AAUS SkyTech 2025 at RACV Club, Melbourne Date/Time: March 24th at 9:25 a.m.

, Vice President of SMS, Certification and Quality – “The Path to Certifying Autonomous Air Taxis” Dan Parsons , APAC Market Development Manager – “Building Social Licence for AAM in SEQ Australia” Location: AAUS SkyTech 2025 at RACV Club, Melbourne Date/Time: March 24th at 11:10 a.m.

, APAC Market Development Manager – “Building Social Licence for AAM in SEQ Australia” Catherine MacGowan , Vice President of APAC and Air Operations – “The Future of AAM in Australia” Location: Conference Centre Room 2 at Avalon Event Site Date/Time: Wednesday, March 26 at 9:35 a.m.

, Vice President of APAC and Air Operations – “The Future of AAM in Australia”

Wisk also recently released an AAM in Australia paper, which outlines Wisk’s vision and approach for integrating autonomous air mobility into Australia’s transportation ecosystem. View the paper here.

About Wisk

Wisk is an Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) company dedicated to creating a future for air travel that elevates people, communities, and aviation. Wisk is developing the first autonomous, passenger-carrying electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) air taxi in the U.S. Wisk is a fully-owned Boeing subsidiary and is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with locations around the world. With over a decade of experience and over 1750+ test flights, Wisk is shaping the future of daily commutes and urban travel, safely and sustainably. Learn more about Wisk here.

