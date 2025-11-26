Saint Mary’s Finalizes Foundational Hires for New Aquatics Programs

With Stephen Loomis, Ellie Monobe, and James Lathrop on board, the College locks in leadership for its new Aquatics programs. Recruiting, scheduling, and operational planning now ramp up for the 2026-27 season.

Saint Mary’s College of California has finalized the coaching leadership for its new Aquatics program, announcing Stephen Loomis as Head Coach, Women’s Water Polo; Ellie Monobe as Head Coach, Men’s & Women’s Swimming; and James Lathrop as Head Coach, Men’s Water Polo. The hires mark a major milestone in the College’s September launch of varsity men’s and women’s swimming and men’s and women’s water polo.

“These coaches bring the competitive standards, student-first mindset, and program-building experience we value at Saint Mary’s,” said Mike Matoso, SMC’s Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. With leadership in place, said Matoso, the College now moves into recruiting, scheduling, and operational planning for its inaugural competition in Fall 2026.

Women’s Water Polo – Head Coach Stephen Loomis

Saint Mary’s introduced Stephen Loomis as the first head coach of Women’s Water Polo on November 10. An All-American at Pepperdine who later played professionally in Spain and Italy, Loomis arrives from USC (assistant coach, women’s program, 2023-25) after prior roles with UC Santa Barbara men’s water polo and top Bay Area clubs. A Bay Area native with deep ties to the local water polo community, he has developed athletes at the collegiate, club, and high school levels, including a stint as head coach at De La Salle.

“This is a rare and exciting opportunity to launch a Division I program from the ground up,” Loomis said. “I’m proud to bring women’s water polo to a community that has given so much to me and to the sport.” The Gaels will compete in the Golden Coast Conference beginning in the 2026-27 season, with Loomis leading recruiting, culture-building, and competitive preparations.

Men’s & Women’s Swimming – Head Coach Ellie Monobe

As announced on November 11 , Ellie Monobe returns to Northern California as Saint Mary’s head coach for Men’s and Women’s Swimming. Monobe arrives from Pepperdine, where she guided the Waves to three conference championships in four seasons-including the 2025 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation title-and earned MPSF Coach of the Year honors in 2025 (after three PCSC “Coach of the Championship Meet” awards in 2021-23). Saint Mary’s will compete in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation.

Monobe’s résumé includes roles as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at UC Santa Barbara, plus assistant stints at UNLV and UMass. A Bay Area native, she previously coached the Sun Valley Swim Team in Lafayette and is an alumna of Cal, where she was a team captain on NCAA championship squads (2009, 2011).

“I’m honored to help launch Saint Mary’s Men’s and Women’s Swimming,” Monobe said. “The College’s vision and enthusiasm for aquatics-and the Bay Area’s rich swimming tradition-make this an exciting moment to help build a championship-caliber program.”

Men’s Water Polo – Head Coach James Lathrop

With deep East Bay roots and more than two decades on deck, James Lathrop was named head coach for Men’s Water Polo on November 17, completing the Gaels’ inaugural Aquatics coaching cohort.

Lathrop’s résumé spans USA Water Polo, Stanford, and top Bay Area high school and club programs. In 2022, he was an assistant at Stanford, helping the Cardinal win the MPSF Invitational and reach the league title game.

Before Stanford, Lathrop led his alma mater, Miramonte High School, directed boys water polo at Lamorinda Water Polo Club, and served with USAWP’s Junior National Team and Olympic Development Program. His Miramonte teams captured 10 North Coast Section titles, and he was the California Coaches Association Coach of the Year in 2008. Saint Mary’s will compete in the West Coast Conference (WCC) for men’s water polo.

“Having been a part of the local aquatic community for most of my life, building a program at Saint Mary’s is particularly meaningful to me,” Lathrop said. “I am excited to build a men’s water polo program that will compete against the best programs in the nation and build connections to our local water polo community.”

Investing in a New Era

California has long been a center of excellence in aquatics, with world-class high school programs and a deep culture of swimming and water polo. By launching Aquatics in Moraga-in the heart of the Bay Area’s swimming culture-Saint Mary’s is tapping into one of the nation’s strongest talent pipelines while also aligning with a community that lives and breathes the sport.

The College has already secured a partnership with nearby Campolindo High School, whose Olympic-size pool and Soda Aquatics Center will provide training and competition space, complemented by the College’s own Joseph L. Alioto Recreation Center , a daily home base for student-athletes and coaches.

Looking ahead, the College will be developing a state-of-the-art aquatics facility of its own in the coming years, with vital support anticipated from donors, alumni, aquatics enthusiasts, and friends of Saint Mary’s.

“Our vision for aquatics at Saint Mary’s will only be realized through the passion and generosity of those who care deeply about this sport,” Saint Mary’s President Roger Thompson said when announcing the program in September. “This is a unique moment to make a meaningful impact-not just for today’s student-athletes, but for the countless Gaels and community members who will benefit from a dedicated aquatics home for decades to come. Together, we can build something enduring, something that reflects the values of our College and the deep tradition of excellence in aquatics across California.”

With coaching leadership in place, the Aquatics program moves into roster building, staff hiring, scheduling, and operational planning. Timelines for competition and additional program details will be shared as they are finalized.

SOURCE: St. Mary’s College of California

